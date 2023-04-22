Mattress King Juan Manuel Marquez put Manny Pacquiao to bed

Juan Manuel Marquez earned the nickname “The Mattress King” following his earth-shuddering knockout of Manny Pacquiao.

A cheeky fan of Marquez mocked up a photo of the Mexican superstar’s most famous night against Pacquiao.

‘JMM’ put Pacquiao’s lights out in the sixth round of a classic 2012 battle at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The victory was a career justification for Marquez, who believed he didn’t deserve to lose to Pacquiao twice before.

Manny Pacquiao losses

Their first battle also ended in a controversial draw, leaving Marquez wondering what he had to do to get a win against the ‘Pacman.’

Well, he certainly got his answer definitively in Nevada. The ‘punch followed a see-saw battle for five rounds heard worldwide.’

Pacquiao was entirely out and face down on the canvas as Marquez celebrated his retribution and revenge.

Immediately, Pacquiao’s loss turned into a series of memes and GIFs, in a long line of social media laughs coming at the Filipino’s expense.

In the picture, Marquez is posing as a bed and mattress salesman. Pacquiao is adopting his famous canvas pose on one of the beds.

Under the banner ‘Sweet Dreams,’ Marquez offers ‘Expert Advice’ on mattresses and bedrooms. It’s safe to say Pacquiao fans haven’t seen the funny side of it.

Years after what has been described as his best win despite a four-weight Hall of Famer career, ‘Dinamita’ resisted all offers for a fifth fight.

Juan Manuel Marquez V offer

Pacquiao reportedly offered Marquez a nine-figure sum to meet him again on Pay-Per-View on more than one occasion since bout IV.

Marquez blatantly refused to risk his avenged victory.

“There was an offer for a fifth fight against Pacquiao in the Philippines for 100 million dollars. I refused to keep my honor. Keep the glory of the fourth fight from 2012,” Marquez told ESPN Deportes in 2016.

“It’s a lot of money. But honor, pride, and what we did is more important than doing a fifth fight. Let’s pretend that the fifth fight will happen.

“How about if I get robbed in the fight? We do not know what can happen. He can hit me with the right shot and hurt me badly.

“So I would place myself at risk. The glory and what we did in 2012 is worth more than they were offering,” he added.

Therefore, Marquez well and truly put the Pacquiao rivalry to bed. Furthermore, it sits alongside the mock-up as a full stop on the saga.

