Gervonta Davis threatens oldest ever world champion live on stage

An irate Gervonta Davis got involved in a heated argument with the oldest-ever world champion and issued threats live on stage.

‘Tank’ got into it with Golden Boy shareholder Bernard Hopkins, who won world titles from middleweight to light-heavyweight.

In 2014, Hopkins became the most age-advanced unified world ruler at 49. That meant nothing to Davis, who had no qualms about getting into Hopkins’ face.

Gervonta Davis confronts Bernard Hopkins

Discussing the incident in the aftermath of the Ryan Garcia weigh-in, Davis said: “He was talking about he’s ‘about that life.’

“Nobody is worried about his old a**. He needs to sit back and let the younger fighters do it.

“I think this is important because we’re both young. Both of us are at our peak. A lot of young fighters don’t fight each other.

“We both made our name coming up. The time is now. We’re both great fighters, and we put it all on the line.

Ahead of his clash with Garcia, Davis is ready to prove he’s the best boxer on the planet.

“I’m coming from Baltimore. A lot of people don’t make it from there. I’m just happy to be a part of this event.

“I couldn’t have done this by myself. I had a great team that got me here. We’ve stayed focused.

“We kept our heads down and continued to grind. That’s what really matters.

THE WEIGH IN WAS A BIT SPICY!! Thoughts on the whole situation between Davis and Hopkins? #boxing pic.twitter.com/XXMDWwdwxS — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) April 22, 2023

Davis vs Garcia

Talking up the encounter in his role as Golden Boy promoter, Hopkins said: “This fight reminds me of the big fights we had in the ’80s and early 90s.

“I come from a city called Philadelphia. This is what we do and who we like.

“Around the world, the fans have been craving this fight. So tell all your friends, even the ones you don’t like, to watch this fight.” #

He added: This fight has the ingredients. These two fighters will be future Hall of Famers. This is the biggest fight of this year. We should all treat it that way.

“Tell everyone who isn’t fight fans to tune in to this one. This will be a fight that hooks them and makes them stay in the sweet science.”

Asked for a prediction, Hopkins refused to stay on the fence. This may have been what angered Davis in the first place.

“Don’t ask me who will win because you know which side I am on.”

The telecast is being produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV and will be available across pay-per-view providers, including DAZN PPV.

