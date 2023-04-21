Some of the The Best Moments In Boxing History

Boxing continues to be one of the most widely watched sports in the world, and the best boxers continue to be among the highest-paid athletes.

From epic rivalries to stunning upsets, boxing has created moments that have transcended the sport and become a part of pop culture. There is nothing quite like a high-level boxing contest between two skilled competitors. Here, we will look at some of the best moments in boxing history.

Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier I, 1971

The fight has been dubbed the “Fight of the Century” and pitted two of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time against each other. The buildup to the fight was intense, with Ali and Frazier exchanging trash talk in the press leading up to the bout. In the end, it got Frazier to emerge victorious in a 15-round unanimous decision, handing Ali his first professional loss.

Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Thomas Hearns I, 1981

The first fight between Sugar Ray Leonard and Thomas Hearns was a classic matchup between two of the best boxers of their generation. Leonard was known for his speed and footwork, while Hearns was known for his devastating punching power. In the end, it got Leonard prevailed, knocking Hearns down in the 14th round to win the fight by TKO.

Mike Tyson vs. Buster Douglas, 1990

The fight between Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas was one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. Tyson was considered unbeatable at the time with a record of 37-0 and 33 knockouts. Douglas was a 42-1 underdog. However, Douglas shocked the world by knocking out Tyson in the 10th round to win the heavyweight championship.

Marvelous Marvin Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns, 1985

The fight between Marvelous Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns is considered by many to be the best three rounds in boxing history. Both fighters came out swinging from the opening bell, with Hagler eventually knocking Hearns out in the third round to retain his middleweight championship.

Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman, 1974

The “Rumble in the Jungle” was one of the most anticipated fights in boxing history, with Muhammad Ali taking on George Foreman in Zaire. Ali was considered past his prime, while Foreman was the heavy favorite. However, Ali used his “rope-a-dope” strategy to tire Foreman out before knocking him out in the eighth round to regain the heavyweight championship.

Rocky Marciano vs. Jersey Joe Walcott II, 1953

Rocky Marciano’s knockout of Jersey Joe Walcott in their rematch is one of the most iconic moments in boxing history. Marciano was losing on points heading into the 13th round, but he landed a devastating right hand that knocked Walcott out cold and secured his place in boxing history.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Juan Manuel Marquez IV, 2012

The fourth fight between Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez was a back-and-forth battle that went the distance. In the end, it got Marquez, who emerged victorious, knocking Pacquiao out in the sixth round with a devastating counterpunch that has been replayed countless times since.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao, 2015

The fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and the battle between Manny Pacquiao was one of the most eagerly anticipated in boxing history. The two fighters got considered the best in the sport, and fans had been clamoring for them to face each other for years. In the end, Mayweather won a unanimous decision in a fight that was criticized by some for its lack of action.