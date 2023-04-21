Devin Haney ‘feeling strong’ ahead of Lomachenko clash

Devin “The Dream” Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is exactly one month away from the most important fight of his career.

The 24-year-old undisputed lightweight king will defend his crown against former three-division champion Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) Saturday, May 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Haney vs. Lomachenko main card will stream live on Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV, the event’s exclusive digital distributor in the United States, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Additionally, it will be available via cable and satellite pay-per-view providers and is priced at $59.99 across all distributors.

The main card will be preceded by a two-fight ESPN telecast featuring the vacant WBO junior bantamweight world title showdown between Australia’s former world champion Andrew Moloney (25-2, 16 KOs) and Japan’s undefeated former WBO flyweight champion Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs). Opening the broadcast will be undefeated middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (8-0, 5 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, in a scheduled eight-rounder against a to-be-determined foe.

Moloney-Nakatani and the return of Ali Walsh will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Devin Haney Promotions and DiBella Entertainment, tickets are on sale now at axs.com.

At Thursday’s media workout in Las Vegas, this is what Haney, Moloney and Ali Walsh had to say. Also in attendance was lightweight phenom Emiliano Fernando Vargas, who will appear on the ESPN+-streamed undercard against an opponent to be named.

Devin Haney

“Camp has been great. I’m feeling good. I’m feeling strong. My weight is good. I’m happy and in good spirts. I’m ready to go.”

“When we go into a fight, it’s a war. It’s combat. Two warriors going at it. We put our life on the line when we go in that ring.”

“He has experience and ring generalship. I know he’s training for a dirty fight. He wants to get in and get as dirty as possible in the clinch. That’s what I’ve heard that he’s training for. We’re just preparing for whatever he brings to the table. We know the type of fight that he wants.”

“It’s a blessing. I’m happy that finally I get my shot at him. The tables have turned. It feels good that the tables have turned. Now I’m the guy giving him the shot. I’m happy that I get to prove myself.”

Andrew Moloney

“My goal is to become a two-time world champion, and I am doing everything I can to achieve my dream. Junto Nakatani is a great fighter, and I truly believe I have what it takes to defeat him.”

Nico Ali Walsh

“I got my start in boxing at Bill Haney’s gym, and I’m thrilled to be part of such a massive event. Fighting in my hometown is always special. I can’t wait for May 20.”

“This is my first scheduled eight-rounder, which represents another step in my professional journey. I’m dedicated to my craft, and I look forward to showing the fans how much I’ve improved since my last fight.”