Deontay Wilder bypassed by HIS sanctioned title foe in shock move

Deontay Wilder missed out on a World Boxing Council eliminator as his scheduled opponent bypassed him for an immediate shot.

WBN also understands that Oleksandr Usyk is unhappy amid reports over Tyson Fury’s next WBC heavyweight title defense.

According to Eddie Hearn, Fury will put his belt on the line against Andy Ruiz Jr. on July 22 in the United Kingdom.

However, on closer inspection, several fans on social media commented on a post by Ruiz dated March 22 of this year.

Some are highly skeptical in stating that talks between the pair could have been ongoing as early as back then. It was when Fury and Usyk were supposed to be locked in the negotiations over their undisputed battle.

It wasn’t until March 24 that WBA President Gilberto Mendoza stated talks had stopped. Even then, both sides reignited discussions into Arpil without success.

Deontay Wilder misses out

Despite the furor, it seems Ruiz will beat rival Deontay Wilder to the punch after the WBC sanctioned them to fight an eliminator to face Fury.

World Boxing News has reported on many occasions that Wilder was due in the opposite corner to Ruiz for some time.

Al Haymon wanted Wilder vs Ruiz in the first quarter of 2023. However, Fury’s need for an opponent seems to have scuppered those attempts.

According to his father, Andy Ruiz Sr., there was a chance his son could face Fury in the spring back in October. It’s been pushed back until the summer, but still, it’s on the verge of happening.

Fury’s father, John Fury, had also mentioned Ruiz as a possible opponent for his son. He told Sportsmail: “We’re looking at other people. Looking at Andy Ruiz, Luis Ortiz, Filip Hrgovic, or whoever wants to fight. It’s good business.”

Fury vs Ruiz

However, Ruiz Sr. denied contact had been made last year.

“They have not told us anything about that fight for December,” Ruiz Sr. told IZQUIERDAZO. “We haven’t talked with them.

“We would like to fight Tyson Fury. I want that fight to be done for May 5, a celebration day for the Mexican nation.

“Andy and Tyson Fury are friends. That fight can be done because they get along well. That fight can be done with Tyson Fury.

“If there is an offer for next year, we will accept it.”

It is usual for a champion to sound out many fighters when looking for a long-term plan. Ruiz seems to have been on the Fury radar before the Derek Chisora fight.

Haymon won’t be happy with developments as Ruiz negated their agreement for one more fight. At the same time, Usyk will be questioning Fury’s intentions when Ruiz posted about their fight weeks before his talks collapsed.

