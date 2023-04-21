Callum Simpson added to Adam Azim undercard on June 10

Rising star Callum Simpson will take a step to greatness when he returns to the ring on June 10 at London’s iconic York Hall – as Adam Azim headlines in a WBA Continental Super-Lightweight Championship bout with Aram Fanyan.

Barnsley super-middleweight Simpson (11-0, 9 KOs) sensationally ripped up his reputation as the ‘best kept secret in British boxing’ when he emphatically stopped Celso Neves last month in Manchester on his BOXXER debut.

And the prodigal 26-year-old will be intent on creating more headlines when he ventures to the capital for the first time in his career this summer – live, in the UK & Republic of Ireland, on Sky Sports.

Unbeaten prospects Aaron ‘The Silencer’ McKenna (16-0, 8 KOs) and Shakiel ‘Dr Steel’ Thompson (10-0, 6 KOs) meet in a mouth-watering middleweight contest for the vacant WBC International Middleweight Championship.

The road to title contention also leads Frazer ‘Big Fraze’ Clarke (6-0, 5 KO’s) to York Hall for what will also be his first appearance at the fabled British boxing venue.

Having last week received news that he will be the next mandatory challenger for British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley, the 2020 Olympic medallist will sharpen his tools in the ring on June 10th ahead of his summer title showdown.

Cruiserweight prospect Viddal Riley (8-0, 5 KO’s) and his antagonist Anees Taj (7-3, 5 KO’s) have some unfinished business to attend to following their February war ending unsatisfactorily in a fourth-round doctor’s stoppage due to a cut above Taj’s eyebrow.

Elsewhere on the card, brother of headliner Adam, welterweight Hassan Azim (6-0, 3 KOs) looks to extend his unbeaten start to life as a professional.

English champion Sam Gilley (15-1, 7 KOs) will be out to light up his native East End after impressing last time out at Ally Pally last November.

The ‘Magic Man’ dropped Sean Robinson in the sixth en route to a unanimous points victory to successfully defend his title.

Rhys Edwards (14-0, 4 KOs) produced a breathtaking performance in his win over Brian Phillips in Manchester last month – and the undefeated Welsh super-bantamweight will be back in action on June 10.

As will Iranian featherweight Razor Ali (7-0, 1 KO), who wowed at Wembley back in February with his third round stoppage of Hector Avila Lozano.

And the series 8 winner of popular TV series ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ Joshua Gustave will be on display too. The Ilford middleweight is 4-0 as a professional with all four victories coming from fights at York Hall.

This event is presented in association with official partners Everlast and Wow Hydrate.

Tickets are now on sale at BOXXER.com and are expected to sell out fast.