Bryan Chavalier and Alberto Mercado set for battle this weekend

Puerto Rican top super featherweight contender Bryan ‘Chary’ Chavalier and Alberto ‘Transfromer’ Mercado met face to face before their anticipated bout this coming Saturday, April 22, at the Pepín Cestero sports center in Bayamón at the press conference locate at 24 Marketplace sports bar in San Juan.

Bryan ‘Chary’ Chevalier with 18 wins, a draw with 14 knockouts and a single loss, is at the gates of his long-awaited World Championship fight but this Saturday he will measure strength and intelligence in the ring against Alberto ‘Transformer’ Mercado (17-5- 1, 4KOs) of Humacao in a 10-round bout at 130 lbs.

“I feel well motivated and happy to be able to fight in front of my hometown of Bayamón, I can already say that I fulfilled one of my list of goals. I’m going against Alberto Mercado, I know his quality and the level he has.

“But I am extremely prepared and ready to give a show on Saturday, the fact that Alberto has not been knocked out motivates me, so expect a war at the Pepín Cestero in my house Bayamón”, said ‘Chary’ Intercontinental champion and fifth classified in the super featherweight division of the World Boxing Organization.

Alberto Mercado said he was ready and prepared for the best version of Chevalier “I am ready for the fight, I came from fighting last January and I know Chevalier. I respect him as a person and a boxer, but on Saturday there will be a surprise in Bayamón”, commented Alberto Mercado.

UNDEFEATED VS. UNDEFEATED: HAROLD LAGUNA VS. YARIEL SANTIAGO WILL BE THE FIGHT OF THE NIGHT.

Also in action and in a clash of undefeated; Harold Laguna (6-0, 4 KOs) from Guaynabo faces Yariel Santiago (5-0, 2 KOs) from Toa Alta in a fight that promises fireworks at 135 pounds over 6 rounds. “I am ready for Yariel Santiago, to be the best I have to win him over and I am going to win him over on Saturday in front of all his people to see who is the best and level up,” said Harold Laguna.

Yariel Santiago stressed that he is in optimal condition and that his record will remain undefeated “I am ready for Laguna, he does not have the quality that I have, I came to leave everything that night at Pepín to take victory by any means, so the I hope everyone sees me shine”, said Yariel Santiago.

Also in action is the undefeated rising star and also from Bayamón; William ‘Wilito’ Ortíz and the Mexican top rated prospect Yair ‘Manotas’ Gallardo (2-0, 2KOs). The Dominican Republic’s top prospect Yan Carlos ‘Dangerous’ Santana (6-0, 6KOs) will be making his big debut in Puerto Rico when he takes on the also undefeated Luis Javier Ailla (3-0, 2KOs) while Abner Figueroa with record of 2 wins without losses and de Naranjito will face Jenn González in 4 rounds at 118 pounds.