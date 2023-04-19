King’s Promotions head to Texas for April 27 boxing event

On Thursday night, April 27th, King’s Promotions will present a full night of professional boxing at The El Corral West Nightclub (4824 South Fwy, Fort Worth, TX 76115 in Fort Worth, Texas)

Taking part in six-round bouts will be :

Amy Salinas (4-4) of Las Cruces, New Mexico against an opponent to be named in a bantamweight bout.

Kenneth Taylor (11-2-2, 6 KOs) of Tyler, Texas fighting Dan Abram (6-3, 2 KOs) of Kansas City in a lightweight contest/

In Four-Round fights:

Emmanuel Tennison (3-5, 2 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas will battle Devon Jones (4-9-1) of Irving, Texas in a super welterweight fight.

Alexis Mones (0-0-1) of Fort Worth, Texas will take on Brittany Sims (2-3, 2 KOs) of Salem, Oregon in a bantamweight fight.

Jesus Guzman (0-0-1) of Fort Worth, Texas squares off with debuting Miguel Angel Perez of Dallas,Texas in a flyweight contest.

Debuting welterweight Jake Reynolds of Fort Worth will fight Alfred Moss Jr. in a welterweight fight.

Killa Attry (6-0, 2 KOs) of Bronx, New York will take on Karen Dulin (5-26-1, 3 KOs) of Newport, Rhode Island in a super featherweight fight.

Terrion Claybon (5-0, 4 KOs) of Los Angeles will take on Jamarius Phillips (0-1) of McKinley, Texas in a super lightweight bout.

Emmanuel Moreno (2-0) of Wichita Falls, Texas battles Brett Yuschock of Mount Carmel, PA in a bantamweight fight.

Tickets Start at $25 as well as $40, $80, $100 and $200.