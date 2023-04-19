Cesar Villarraga unfazed by George Acosta challenge

Battle tested veteran warrior, super featherweight Cesar Villarraga (10-6-1, 5 KOs), has upset on his mind as he faces hot prospect, George “El Yuyu” Acosta (14-1, 2 KOs), in an 8-round main event bout on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card.

“New Blood” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, April 21, 2023. Doors open at 6:45 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125 and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google.

Here is what Villarraga had to say about his upcoming matchup with George Acosta, his recent training camp, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I’ve been in the gym for the last few months hoping that I would get an opportunity to fight. I’ve been working on setting up my power shots so fans can expect me to drop a few bombs. I always stay ready, and I feel I’m in good enough shape to put on a great performance.”

On his matchup with George Acosta:

“Acosta has come along way. My plan is to bring the fight to him. At this point in my career, I have nothing to lose, so I’m going to bring a lot of pressure and try to get him out of there. I feel my power is on another level and it will be on display the Friday when I step in the ring.”

On making his 2023 debut:

“Last year I got back in the ring after taking a few years off. I fought two undefeated fighters and knocked one of them out. On paper my record might not be that great, but believe me, I’m a lot better than it appears. 2023 will be a comeback year for me and it starts with me beating Acosta.”

On fighting in main event on Thompson Boxing card:

“Thompson Boxing cards are always fun because the fans are up close and personal. I’ve fought most of my career on their shows and I feel comfortable fighting at the Doubletree. I will have plenty of fans in attendance and I’m going to pull off the upset.”

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Rich Marotta.

