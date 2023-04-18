George Acosta discusses April 21 return in Ontario

Super featherweight, George “El Yuyu” Acosta (14-1, 2 KOs) is eager to get back in the ring as he prepares to go war with Cesar Villarraga (10-6-1, 5 KOs). The 8-round bout will serve as the main event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card.

“New Blood” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, April 21, 2023. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125 and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google.

Here is what Acosta had to say about his upcoming matchup with Cesar Villarraga, his recent training camp, his recent winning streak, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I’m having another great training camp. I just came off a great win and I took that momentum back to the gym. All my sacrifices are paying off. All my sparring partners are saying I’m getting better with each fight. I feel great.”

On his matchup with Cesar Villarraga:

“This is another tough fight. Although Villarraga doesn’t have the best record on paper, he’s a dangerous fighter. He has knockout power and has defeated some good fighters. I’m definitely not looking past him. I know he’s coming to fight, and I’ll be ready.”

On his current winning streak:

“I’ve learned a lot since my lone defeat. I had to make some adjustments and now I feel I’m on the right track. I’m riding this winning streak with a lot of confidence. I’m feeling like I’m unstoppable.

On fighting at super featherweight and staying busy:

“Fighting at super featherweight was crucial to me becoming a better fighter. At this weight, I feel stronger. This will be my second fight of the year, and it’s making a difference in my mindset. I want to thank Thompson Boxing for keeping me busy. As fighters, we never want to get rusty, so fighting constantly is important, and I’m grateful.”

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Rich Marotta.