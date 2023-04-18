David Morrell Jr. ready to shine on Davis vs Garcia Pay Per View

Undefeated WBA Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell Jr. has no concerns about a late change in opponent as he prepares to face Olympic Bronze Medalist Yamaguchi Falcao this Saturday, April 22 in the co-main event of the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia SHOWTIME PPV® production taking place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT is headlined by undefeated rivals Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “King” Ryan Garcia in a 12-round showdown.

The event is promoted by GTD Promotions, TGB Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions.

A Cuban-native who came to Minneapolis to begin his pro career in 2019, Morrell (8-0, 7 KOs) has quickly shown off the talents that made him a standout in Cuba’s storied amateur scene. The 25-year-old captured an interim title by dominating then-unbeaten Lennox Allen in August 2020 in just his third pro fight before being elevated to champion.

Morell, who trains in Texas with renowned coach Ronnie Shields, was originally scheduled to face Sena Agbeko, who was forced to withdraw after not being licensed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Despite the late change in opponent, Morrell has no concerns about facing an accomplished veteran Falcao. Here is what he had to say about that matchup and more:

On his matchup with Yamaguchi Falcao:

“For most fighters it might be difficult to adjust to a new opponent, especially being that Falcao is a southpaw, but I’ve seen so many styles that I feel confident with anyone that’s across the ring from me. Falcao is on a nice winning streak and I’m sure his confidence is at an all-time high. He knows that winning this fight could change his life dramatically, so I know he’s coming to fight. I have plans to take him out and send another message to the entire super middleweight division. Falcao is a good fighter, but I’m better in all aspects.”

On his recent training camp:

“I’ve been training with a purpose since I got the word that I’ll be fighting on one of the biggest cards of the last ten years. Ronnie Shields and I have been working endlessly to get everything fine-tuned. With all the intense training I’ve been doing, I’m going to be in the best shape of my career. I’m right on weight and I’m feeling great. I had a great training camp.”

On fighting in Las Vegas in his first PPV event:

“As a kid, I would always dream about what it would be like to fight in Las Vegas, and here we are. It’s a tremendous blessing. I’ve worked hard to get to this point in my career and I’m ready to become a star. I want to thank my team for getting me this fight. Davis vs. Garcia is going to be one of the most watched PPV events in modern day history. My goal is to shine on the big stage and steal the show.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“With all the big fights in the super middleweight, winning this fight means everything. If I’m going to fight David Benavidez, Canelo Alvarez, Jermall Charlo or any of the other big names in boxing, I must win this fight. So, everything is on the line on April 22. A win will get me to the biggest fights in the sport.”