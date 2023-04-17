World Boxing Ready to Fend Off Boxing’s Olympic Threat

Great Britain has this week become the latest group to join the breakaway international boxing federation, as the sport looks to counter the threat that exists to Boxing’s future participation in the Olympic Games.



The formation of World Boxing (WB) has been driven by the ‘persistent issues’ that have surrounded the sport’s existing Olympic body, the International Boxing Association (IBA). Back in 2019 the International Olympic Committee (IOC) banned the IBA following the discovery of numerous governance issues and reports of alleged corruption, and with no progress being seemingly made – in fact the IBA have refused to implement the recommendations and changes the ICO have requested – World Boxing has been created in response to the sport being left off the initial programme for the Los Angeles based Olympics in 2028.



WB have already signalled their intention to seek IOC recognition in the very near future, however, initial contact has not yet been made and given the fact provisional recognition could take up to two years to complete, they face a struggle to be accepted in time for the Paris Olympics in 2024 – they acknowledge themselves that the timing makes it a ‘stretch’. However, with Tokyo 2020 organised by the ICO directly, they have already confirmed that they will again fill that role for Paris, so the sport should not be directly impacted at this stage.



The new group has five key pledges that will include keeping ‘Boxing at the heart of the Olympic movement’ whilst also ensuring that ‘the interests of boxers are put first’.



To begin with, it will be led by an interim board with representatives provided by Great Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Sweden and the United States, and Welsh Olympic middleweight champion, Lauren Price, is one of two athletes’ representatives.



Chief executive of GB Boxing, Matthew Holt, told the media.



“It is vital that boxing continues to remain at the heart of the Olympic movement and to achieve this we need to re-establish a relationship of trust between those that the govern the sport and all of its stakeholders. World Boxing aims to deliver this by creating a financially transparent organisation with strong governance structures that delivers sporting integrity and fair competition and acts in the interest of boxers and the sport.”



It is likely that membership of the new organisation will grow quite swiftly as WB revealed that ‘many’ national Boxing bodies had ‘already indicated their interest’ in joining their new federation, and the membership process will begin in May.



The Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) acknowledged the establishment of WB last Thursday, and in confirming that it ‘shares the principles’ of the new body, a vote would have to be taken by all members before a decision on whether to join, or not, could be made.



IABA president, Gerry O’Mahoney explained.



“The Irish Athletic Boxing Association remains committed to its view that all members deserve a level playing field in tournaments run to the highest possible standard by an organisation which has their welfare, their futures, and their sport at its heart.”



It feels like there may well be some light at the end of the tunnel for concerned Olympic boxers and fans.