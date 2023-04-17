Junior Wright scores a vicious KO in 147 seconds

Junior Wright scored a devastating first round stoppage over Brian Howard that headlined an entertaining three-bout card at the Clarion Hotel in Essington, Pennsylvania.

The card was promoted by RDR Promotions.

Both fighters set a fast pace by throwing hard power shots from the opening bell. Wright then uncorked a hard left hook that landed squarely on the chin that put Howard flat on his back and knocked out cold.

The fight was waved off immediately by referee Eric Dali at 2:17.

With the win, Wright of Philadelphia by way of Evanston, Illinois scored his second consecutive highlight-reel knockout, and raises his mark to 20-4-1 with 17 knockouts. Howard of Philadelphia is 15-6.

Mark Dawson Jr, won a six-round unanimous decision over gritty upset-specialist Javier Mayoral in a welterweight contest.

Dawson of Philadelphia won by scores of 60-54, 60-53 and 59-55 to raise his record to 11-1-1. Mayoral of New Orleans is 5-3-1.

Rasheen Brown shook off a 15-month layoff with a six-round unanimous decision over Eric Manriquez in a featherweight bout.

Brown of Philadelphia won by shutout scores of 60-54 on all cards and is now 12-1. Manriquez of Houston is 7-16-1.