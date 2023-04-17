Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Closed Circuit TV information

Closed circuit tickets for the highly anticipated showdown between undefeated rivals Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “King” Ryan Garcia will go on sale today at 10 a.m. PT ahead of their matchup on Saturday, April 22 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the closed circuit telecast at the MGM Grand Garden Arena will be available beginning TODAY at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased through AXS.com at: https://www.axs.com/events/480286/davis-vs-garcia-closed-circuit-telecast-tickets?skin=grandgarden

Doors at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the exclusive CCTV location for fans to watch Davis vs. Garcia on the Las Vegas Strip, will open at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 22, with the pay-per-view telecast beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT.

DAVIS VS. GARCIA INFO

Davis vs. Garcia will see undefeated five-time, three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis in a long awaited clash against hard-hitting sensation “King” Ryan Garcia taking place Saturday, April 22 headlining live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The pay-per-view telecast will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and features Cuban star and WBA Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell Jr. battling Olympic Bronze Medalist Yamaguchi Falcao in the co-main event. The action will also see an eagerly anticipated rematch between super middleweight sluggers Gabriel Rosado and Bektemir Melikuziev in a 10-round showdown. Kicking off the telecast will be hard-hitting 19-year-old middleweight Elijah Garcia facing rugged Kevin Salgado of Mexico in a 10-round showdown.

The event is promoted by GTD Promotions, TGB Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions and the telecast is produced by SHOWTIME PPV.