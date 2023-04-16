Michael Magnesi pushing towards WBC title shot in latest rankings

Newly crowned WBC Silver Champion, MICHAEL “LONE WOLF” MAGNESI (now, 22-1 13KO’s), has achieved another major milestone in his career as a result of his victory over previously undefeated AYRTON GIMENEZ (now, 17-1 9KO’s) in Rome.

The dominant win immediately earned Magnesi the WBC #9 world rating in the super featherweight division.

Magnesi’s win against Gimenez was an impressive display of pressure and endurance. Despite Gimenez’s unblemished record, Magnesi showed dominance from the opening bell, using superior footwork, effective aggressiveness and ring generalship to control the pace of the fight. Magnesi landed precise combinations throughout the bout, keeping Gimenez on the defense and unable to mount a significant offense.

With the victory, the Star Boxing and DiBella Entertainment co-promoted super featherweight’s record improved to an impressive 22-1-0 (13 KOs). Magnesi is poised to take on some of the best fighters in the super featherweight division. Along with his new world rating, the former IBO World Champion added the WBC Silver Championship to his mantle – yet another significant accomplishment for “The Lone Wolf.”

“We are extremely proud of Michael and his team for their dedication and hard work,” said JOE DEGUARDIA, CEO of Star Boxing. “This victory solidifies his position as a top contender in the super featherweight division, and we look forward to what the future holds for Michael.”

Magnesi’s victory over Gimenez was a statement win, and his WBC rating positions him as a potential challenger for the WBC Super Featherweight Championship of the World. In light of Magnesi’s pleasing offensive style, the good looking and exciting Italian contender should get some big opportunities in the near future.

Magnesi’s victory over Gimenez is a testament to his dedication and hard work, and he has proven that he is a force to be reckoned with in the super featherweight division. Star Boxing, DiBella Entertainment and Magnesi are excited about the future and look forward to challenges that lie ahead.