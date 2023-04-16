Antonio Vargas headlines “Night of Champions III” on May 12

WBA Continental Americas bantamweight champion Antonio Vargas will headline “Night of Champions III” Friday, May 12 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL.

A 2016 US Olympian, Vargas scored an impressive sixth round stoppage of contender Michell Banquez February 25 at the Caribe Royale. Fighting out of Kissimmee, FL, the popular Vargas is 16-1 with 9 wins by knockout and he’s ranked #7 by the World Boxing Association (WBA).

Vargas will defend his title in the ten round main event against Francisco Pedroza Portillo of Tijuana, Mexico. On August 20, 2022, Portillo scored a shocking unanimous decision over former world champion and three time US Olympian Rau’shee Warren. Portillo, 18-11-2 (10 KO’s), looks to derail Vargas’ momentum and score his second straight upset.

“Night of Champions III” is promoted by Boxlab Promotions in association with Warriors Boxing, GH3 Promotions and Orlando Boxing Promotions. It will air via tape delay on CBS Sports Network Saturday, May 13 from 7-9 pm eastern.

In the televised co-feature, Brooklyn, NY’s Junior “The Young God” Younan, 17-0 (11 KO’s), meets Alan Campa in an eight round super middleweight contest. In his most recent bout, the 27-year-old Younan destroyed Dauren Yeleussinov (10-1-1) in less than a round. Campa hailing from Sonora, Mexico, is 18-7 with 12 of those wins by knockout.

Cuban welterweight phenom Damian Lescaille will open the telecast in an eight rounder. Lescaille, who now calls Miami, FL his home, is 3-0 with 2 KO’s. He’ll face an opponent to be announced.

“Caribe Royale is excited to bring its Championship Boxing Series back for Night of Champions III,” said Amaury Piedra of Boxlab Promotions.

“We have a great night of boxing set up for the Orlando public and our hotel guests as well. As always, we will have a championship bout on the card with fast rising and number 7 ranked Antonio Vargas defending his WBA Continental Americas Title.

“He always brings out his avid fans which creates a great atmosphere in the venue. Junior Younan and Damian Lescaille are also ready to put on a show for the fans as well as many local favorites. Caribe Royale continues on its mission to be the best 4 diamond Resort in Orlando offering its guests a wide variety of memorable experiences like this one.”

Heavyweight Henrich Ruiz, junior welterweight Tayre Jones, lightweight Otha Jones III, junior welterweight Julio Rosa, light heavyweight Daine Smile, junior welterweight Jonathan Cortes, bantamweight Kevin Nunez and women’s junior welterweight Shamara Woods will all face opponents to be announced in separate undercard bouts.

Doors open at 6 pm and the first fight begins at 7.

Tickets from $40 are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com