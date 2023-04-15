Ryan Garcia ‘treats the media’ instead of Gervonta Davis workout

Ryan Garcia decided to use a recent workout meeting as an opportunity to get on the good side of attending media for his clash with Gervonta Davis.

“King Ry” goes up against his toughest test against “Tank” Davis and is due to show off his skills to journalists.

But instead, Garcia wanted to put on a show and explained in his notes why this was the case.

Ryan Garcia puts on a show for the media

“Nobody really trains at these media workouts. So I just thought to make it as cool and fun as possible,” said Garcia.

“I know I will be training at seven tonight, so I might as well make a show out of this.

“Everybody is getting some good food. I will treat the media well and give them the best answers I can. That’s it. I want to make everybody happy.”

Asked what the fight represents for the Golden Boy star, Garcia added: “This fight means a lot to me. It means everything.

“It’s a moment that I’ve been envisioning for so long now. It’s the only thing I’ve wanted for so long, to defeat Gervonta Davis and destroy him.

“To end everything that he’s ever worked for. I know he’s trying to do that for me. I’m going to take him out. He’s done. It’s nap time for Gervonta.”

Garcia wants to knock out Gervonta Davis

On the possibility of going for an early knockout, the young undefeated star responded: “I’m just going to be focused in the ring, no matter if it’s the first round, second round, third round.

“Any of the rounds, he can go to sleep. He’s going to have to be careful. That’s what I have to tell him. Be careful.

“I don’t think he is, and he’s going to walk into one. Or I’m just going to get him. Either way, I’m going to beat him.”

With just days until the grand arrivals at the world-famous MGM Grand, Garcia remains lasered on the job at hand.

“I’m excited for fight week,” he stated. “I’m going to be even more excited when I’m there. But right now, my thoughts are just, ‘Stay focused and do my best during the media workout.’

“When I get there, I’m going to love it. Everybody is going to be there. Everybody wanted this fight, so I’m expecting good energy and for everybody to be pumped up.

Some people are going to think he’s going to win. Some people are going to think I’m going to win. I’m just going to win,” concluded Garcia.

