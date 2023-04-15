Luis Collazo back in action April 19 in Plant City

ProBox TV returns with its monthly edition of Wednesday Night Fights next week on April 19 in Plant City, Florida.

The main event will see former WBA World Welterweight champion, Luis Collazo lock horns with Angel Ruiz Astorga over ten rounds.

Collazo (39-8, 20 KOs) makes his return to the ring next Wednesday 16 months after going toe-to-toe, with the now-world champion, Eimantas Stanionis.

The fight ended prematurely due to an accidental clash of heads, prompting the referee to call the fight off as a no-contest during the 4th round.

Astorga (17-2-1, 12 KOs) comes off a draw over Jesus Pina Najera in Mexico last June, having previously gone the distance with the undefeated Giovani Santillan.

Astorga’s biggest scalp comes over the, at the time, undefeated Bobirzhan Mominov where he won unanimously on the scorecards.

“I want to show boxing that I’m back!” Collazo stated with vigor. “I’m having one last run at this. I want to fight for another title. I’m not happy with how my last fight ended with the head clash. So, I’m back on ProBox TV again and can’t wait to show everyone some great boxing.

“I’m bringing fireworks to Plant City on Wednesday, I’m going to put on a real show. I can’t wait to show boxing what they have been missing.”

Collazo has shared the ring with some of the very best fighters the sport has ever produced in recent times. The veteran former world champion has squared off with the likes of Amir Khan, Keith Thurman, Andre Berto, Shane Mosley, and Ricky Hatton.

Watch ProBox TV Ad-free on a free trial until May 1. You can alternatively watch the show live on ProBox TV’s YouTube and Facebook channels.