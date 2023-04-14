Heavyweight Joey Dawejko returns May 2 against Colby Madison

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, King’s Promotions will make its debut at the Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia with an outstanding night of boxing featuring popular heavyweight Joey Dawejko taking on Colby Madison in a bout scheduled for eight rounds.

The first bell is at 7 PM ET.

“I am looking forward to May 2nd and putting on a great show at Live! Casino,” said Marshall Kauffman, CEO of King’s Promotions.

Dawejko of Philadelphia has a record of 23-10-4 with 13 knockouts. The 32-year-old is a 14-year professional. The former Youth Amateur World Champion, has wins over Ricardo Johnson (1-0), John Lennox (6-0), Derric Rossy (28-7), Mark Rideout (4-0-2), Enobong Unohette (9-2), Natu Visinia (11-1), Demetrius Banks (9-1), Kevin Nunez (15-0) and his last bout when he took a six-round unanimous decision over 90-fight veteran Terrell Woods on October 7, 2022, in Bensalem, PA.

“I am looking forward to seeing Joey get one last shot at getting in the heavyweight rankings. This is another step along the way,” said Russell Peltz, Hall of Fame Promoter, and current manager of Joey Dawejko.

Madison of Owings Mills, Maryland is 11-4-2 with seven knockouts. The 39-year-old is a seven-year veteran and is coming off a first-round stoppage over Darryl Clark on February 18th in Hanover, Maryland.

In a six-round co-feature, Najeem Johns (3-0, 3 KOs) of Darby, PA an opponent to be named in a super lightweight contest.

In Four-round bouts:

Brendan O’Callaghan (5-1-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a super welterweight clash.

Tyler Zwicharowski (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia boxes William Briscoe (1-1-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a middleweight battle.

Tyree Arnold (1-5) of Philadelphia battles Christopher Burgos (3-6-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a super lightweight fight.

Hakim Smith (1-4-1) of Philadelphia takes on Francisco Rodriguez (1-0) in a junior welterweight clash.

Rahiem McEachin makes his pro debut in a super welterweight contest.

Tickets are $75 and $125 and can be purchased online now at AXS.com