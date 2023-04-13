Pound for Pound Top 50 Boxing Rankings – April 2023

World Boxing News presents the Top 50 Pound for Pound Boxers worldwide for April 2023. Heavyweight master Oleksandr Usyk remains at the helm.

The recent movement sees Cuban Robeisy Ramirez rise following his world title win. However, the top thirty remain the same.

Marlon Tapales enters at 35 after his unified super bantamweight championship win.

Usyk leads the way above Naoya Inoue, former number one Canelo Alvarez, and welterweight star Errol Spence Jr.

Dmitry Bivol is fifth, with Devin Haney in sixth above Terence Crawford.

If Spence and Crawford agree to fight in the summer, as rumored, the winner will become the new Pound for Pound King.

The top ten are rounded out by undisputed champion Jermell Charlo, Mexican firefighter Juan Estrada, and the super-talented Shakur Stevenson.

A recent victory for Stevenson wasn’t enough to elevate him further in the rankings. However, a title win at lightweight could see Shakur hit the top five.

Gervonta Davis can crack the top ten if he can defeat Ryan Garcia on April 22. Garcia has not gained a ranking due to a lack of titles and fellow P4P opponents.

Pound for Pound Top 50 boxers – April 2023

1 Oleksandr USYK

Heavy

2 Naoya INOUE

Bantam

3 CANELO Alvarez

Super Middle

4 Errol SPENCE JR

Welter

5 Dmitry BIVOL

Light Heavy

6 Devin HANEY

Light

7 Terence CRAWFORD

Welter

8 Jermell CHARLO

Super Welter

9 Juan ESTRADA

Superfly

10 Shakur STEVENSON

Light

11 Gervonta DAVIS Light

12 Artur BETERBIEV

Light Heavy

13 Tyson FURY

Heavy

14 Kazuto IOKA

Superfly

15 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO Light

16 Roman GONZALEZ Superfly

17 Rey VARGAS

Feather

18 Jesse RODRIGUEZ

Fly

19 Stephen FULTON JR.

Super Bantam

20 Deontay WILDER Heavy

21 Regis PROGRAIS

Super Light

22 Jack CATTERALL Super Light

23 Kosei TANAKA Superfly

24 Emanuel NAVARRETE

Feather

25 Jermall CHARLO

Middle

26 David BENAVIDEZ Super Middle

27 Gennadiy GOLOVKIN

Middle

28 Kenshiro TERAJI

Light Fly

29 Leo SANTA CRUZ

Feather

30 Teofimo LOPEZ Super Light

31 to 50

31 Jose RAMIREZ Feather

32 Andy RUIZ JR. Heavy

33 Badou JACK Super Light

34 Knockout CP FRESHMART

Minimum

35 John Riel CASIMERO Super Bantam

36 Marlon TAPALES Super Bantam

37 Josh TAYLOR Super Light

38 Callum SMITH Light Heavy

39 Jaime MUNGUIA Super Light

40 Robeisy RAMIREZ Cruiser

42 Payna PRADABSRI

Minimum

43 Fernando MARTINEZ

SuperFly

44 Jai OPETAIA

Cruiser

45 Joshua FRANCO

SuperFly

46 Lawrence OKOLIE

Cruiser

47 Jaron ENNIS Welter

48 Zhanibek ALIMKHANULY Middle

49 Srisaket Sor RUNGVISAI Superfly

49 Brandon FIGUEROA

Feather

50 Vergil ORTIZ JR. Welter

