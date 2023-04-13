Skip to content
Pound for Pound Top 50 Boxing Rankings – April 2023

Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia
Mark Robinson

World Boxing News presents the Top 50 Pound for Pound Boxers worldwide for April 2023. Heavyweight master Oleksandr Usyk remains at the helm.

The recent movement sees Cuban Robeisy Ramirez rise following his world title win. However, the top thirty remain the same.

Marlon Tapales enters at 35 after his unified super bantamweight championship win.

Usyk leads the way above Naoya Inoue, former number one Canelo Alvarez, and welterweight star Errol Spence Jr.

Dmitry Bivol is fifth, with Devin Haney in sixth above Terence Crawford.

If Spence and Crawford agree to fight in the summer, as rumored, the winner will become the new Pound for Pound King.

The top ten are rounded out by undisputed champion Jermell Charlo, Mexican firefighter Juan Estrada, and the super-talented Shakur Stevenson.

A recent victory for Stevenson wasn’t enough to elevate him further in the rankings. However, a title win at lightweight could see Shakur hit the top five.

Gervonta Davis can crack the top ten if he can defeat Ryan Garcia on April 22. Garcia has not gained a ranking due to a lack of titles and fellow P4P opponents.

Pound for Pound Top 50 boxers – April 2023

1 Oleksandr USYK
Heavy

2 Naoya INOUE
Bantam

3 CANELO Alvarez
Super Middle

4 Errol SPENCE JR
Welter

5 Dmitry BIVOL
Light Heavy

6 Devin HANEY
Light

7 Terence CRAWFORD
Welter

8 Jermell CHARLO
Super Welter

9 Juan ESTRADA
Superfly

10 Shakur STEVENSON
Light

11 Gervonta DAVIS Light

12 Artur BETERBIEV
Light Heavy

13 Tyson FURY
Heavy

14 Kazuto IOKA
Superfly

15 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO Light

16 Roman GONZALEZ Superfly

17 Rey VARGAS
Feather

18 Jesse RODRIGUEZ
Fly

19 Stephen FULTON JR.
Super Bantam

20 Deontay WILDER Heavy

21 Regis PROGRAIS
Super Light

22 Jack CATTERALL Super Light

23 Kosei TANAKA Superfly

24 Emanuel NAVARRETE
Feather

25 Jermall CHARLO
Middle

26 David BENAVIDEZ Super Middle

27 Gennadiy GOLOVKIN
Middle

28 Kenshiro TERAJI
Light Fly

29 Leo SANTA CRUZ
Feather

30 Teofimo LOPEZ Super Light

31 to 50

31 Jose RAMIREZ Feather

32 Andy RUIZ JR. Heavy

33 Badou JACK Super Light

34 Knockout CP FRESHMART
Minimum

35 John Riel CASIMERO Super Bantam

36 Marlon TAPALES Super Bantam

37 Josh TAYLOR Super Light

38 Callum SMITH Light Heavy

39 Jaime MUNGUIA Super Light

40 Robeisy RAMIREZ Cruiser

42 Payna PRADABSRI
Minimum

43 Fernando MARTINEZ
SuperFly

44 Jai OPETAIA
Cruiser

45 Joshua FRANCO
SuperFly

46 Lawrence OKOLIE
Cruiser

47 Jaron ENNIS Welter

48 Zhanibek ALIMKHANULY Middle

49 Srisaket Sor RUNGVISAI Superfly

49 Brandon FIGUEROA
Feather

50 Vergil ORTIZ JR. Welter

