Pound for Pound Top 50 Boxing Rankings – April 2023

World Boxing News presents the Top 50 Pound for Pound Boxers worldwide for April 2023. Heavyweight master Oleksandr Usyk remains at the helm.
The recent movement sees Cuban Robeisy Ramirez rise following his world title win. However, the top thirty remain the same.
Marlon Tapales enters at 35 after his unified super bantamweight championship win.
Usyk leads the way above Naoya Inoue, former number one Canelo Alvarez, and welterweight star Errol Spence Jr.
Dmitry Bivol is fifth, with Devin Haney in sixth above Terence Crawford.
If Spence and Crawford agree to fight in the summer, as rumored, the winner will become the new Pound for Pound King.
The top ten are rounded out by undisputed champion Jermell Charlo, Mexican firefighter Juan Estrada, and the super-talented Shakur Stevenson.
A recent victory for Stevenson wasn’t enough to elevate him further in the rankings. However, a title win at lightweight could see Shakur hit the top five.
Gervonta Davis can crack the top ten if he can defeat Ryan Garcia on April 22. Garcia has not gained a ranking due to a lack of titles and fellow P4P opponents.
Pound for Pound Top 50 boxers – April 2023
1 Oleksandr USYK
Heavy
2 Naoya INOUE
Bantam
3 CANELO Alvarez
Super Middle
4 Errol SPENCE JR
Welter
5 Dmitry BIVOL
Light Heavy
6 Devin HANEY
Light
7 Terence CRAWFORD
Welter
8 Jermell CHARLO
Super Welter
9 Juan ESTRADA
Superfly
10 Shakur STEVENSON
Light
11 Gervonta DAVIS Light
12 Artur BETERBIEV
Light Heavy
13 Tyson FURY
Heavy
14 Kazuto IOKA
Superfly
15 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO Light
16 Roman GONZALEZ Superfly
17 Rey VARGAS
Feather
18 Jesse RODRIGUEZ
Fly
19 Stephen FULTON JR.
Super Bantam
20 Deontay WILDER Heavy
21 Regis PROGRAIS
Super Light
22 Jack CATTERALL Super Light
23 Kosei TANAKA Superfly
24 Emanuel NAVARRETE
Feather
25 Jermall CHARLO
Middle
26 David BENAVIDEZ Super Middle
27 Gennadiy GOLOVKIN
Middle
28 Kenshiro TERAJI
Light Fly
29 Leo SANTA CRUZ
Feather
30 Teofimo LOPEZ Super Light
31 to 50
31 Jose RAMIREZ Feather
32 Andy RUIZ JR. Heavy
33 Badou JACK Super Light
34 Knockout CP FRESHMART
Minimum
35 John Riel CASIMERO Super Bantam
36 Marlon TAPALES Super Bantam
37 Josh TAYLOR Super Light
38 Callum SMITH Light Heavy
39 Jaime MUNGUIA Super Light
40 Robeisy RAMIREZ Cruiser
42 Payna PRADABSRI
Minimum
43 Fernando MARTINEZ
SuperFly
44 Jai OPETAIA
Cruiser
45 Joshua FRANCO
SuperFly
46 Lawrence OKOLIE
Cruiser
47 Jaron ENNIS Welter
48 Zhanibek ALIMKHANULY Middle
49 Srisaket Sor RUNGVISAI Superfly
49 Brandon FIGUEROA
Feather
50 Vergil ORTIZ JR. Welter