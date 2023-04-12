Trainer urges Gervonta Davis to listen, walk through fire to win

The undefeated multi-weight champion Gervonta Davis faced the wrath of his trainer ahead of a super-clash with Ryan Garcia on April 22.

Tank’s long awaited battle against internet sensation “King” Garcia headlines live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Davis will headline a pay-per-view telecast beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT as he faces Garcia in a rare matchup of unbeaten superstars in the primes of their careers.

Having established himself as one of boxing’s hottest, must-see attractions, Davis has sold out arenas in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and most recently, Washington, DC.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

A victory on April 22 will solidify Gervonta as the future face of boxing once he’s sentenced for a hit and run on May 5.

Predicted jail time could put the brakes on. However, his longtime trainer Calvin Ford wants no mistakes before the hearing.

“‘ Tank’ just needs to listen and do what he’s been doing all along,” says Ford. “I had seen the journey here a long time ago.

“That night is his night. We’ll walk through that fire, desert, or whatever we have to.”

He added: “I’m still looking for that fighter to bring the best out of ‘Tank.’ No one has seen the best out of him yet.

“Coaches that have been around us for years know that people haven’t seen all he can do.”

Knockout

On the fact many see a Davis stoppage next week, Ford stated: “I don’t train ‘Tank’ for knockouts; I train him for punishment.

“Hector Luis Garcia got a glimpse of it in the last fight. I want him to punish Ryan.

“I wouldn’t say the Mario Barrios fight is the example of how ‘Tank’ fights a taller fighter like Ryan Garcia because each fighter fights differently.

“He could handle what Barrios wanted to do, but we’ll see if that’s how Ryan intends to fight. Whatever you want to bring, you better come and get it.

“He’s taking pages out from some of the greatest in the sport. We’ve got a lot of different people coaching different parts of his game, and everyone is doing their part.”

Davis himself is ready for anything Garcia delivers.

“We both have speed and power. He’s knocked out the majority of the guys he’s faced. I’ve knocked out 98 percent of the guys I’ve faced,” said the former Floyd Mayweather protege.

Davis vs. Garcia is promoted by GTD Promotions, TGB Promotions, and Golden Boy Promotions, and SHOWTIME PPV produces the telecast. Tickets for the live event are on sale now and are available through www.axs.com.

