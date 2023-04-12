Adrien Broner: Mental health is priority, but I’ll be champion again!

Adrien Broner is adamant he’ll rule the world again as the former boxing champion plots a reign under new promoter Don King.

“The Problem” joined forces with ex-Mike Tyson handler King after a multi-million dollar deal with BLK Prime went sour.

The Cincinnati man continues training before a summer event under the Don King Productions banner.

Knowing his fragilities due to a hefty list of problems noted on social media, Broner will focus on himself and getting back to his best.

Adrien Broner’s mental health

Broner has been open about his challenges, including anxiety and depression, and how they have affected his personal and professional life.

Despite these struggles, he remains determined to return to the sport’s top. He aims to prove to the world that he is still one of the best fighters.

“I’ve been through a lot, but I’m not one to give up easily,” Broner states. “I know I’ve got what it takes to be a champion again.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to get there. My mental health is a priority,” said Broner.

“I’m taking the necessary steps to get back to my best inside and outside the ring.”

Broner has already taken significant steps toward his recovery, including seeking help from mental health professionals. He’s been making lifestyle changes that support his well-being.

The 33-year-old has also worked tirelessly in the gym with new head coach Kevin Cunningham, training with renewed purpose and dedication.

“I can’t wait to get back out there and show everyone what I’m made of,” Broner added. “Coach Cunningham is a no-nonsense type of trainer who keeps me accountable for everything I do inside and outside the ring.

“He’s been a big blessing and understands what I’ve been going through. I’ve got a lot to prove.

“I’m going to do it with my fists. I’m back and better than ever, and I will make the most of this second chance.”

Return at 140 pounds

King is sure Broner can be a force again. However, many see Broner’s only chance of success at the lower limit of 140 pounds.

Broner hasn’t ever really been successful at welterweight. Therefore, a run seven pounds south makes the most sense at this moment in time.

With the belts recently fragmenting due to Jack Catterall being robbed of his opportunity to be undisputed, super lightweight has many options for Broner.

Regis Prograis, the WBC champion, holds a top place on the Broner hitlist.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.