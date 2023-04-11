When a scrawny Tyson Fury called out the Haye vs Chisora winner

During his skinnier days as a heavyweight contender, Tyson Fury was once a regular World Boxing News YouTube feature.

“The Greedy Belly” – as Oleksandr Usyk labeled him, was far from it back in the day before putting on a mass of weight.

As he made his way to the top, the far scrawnier Fury needed help with social media. None of the Fury family had a platform to use for what essentially was a Fury reality show.

Peter Fury turned to World Boxing News when Fury was merely dreaming of what he may go on to achieve.

Tyson Fury on World Boxing News

During the earlier days of both entities, WBN was linked with Team Fury and worked closely with the whole group from 2012 to 2015.

Several videos posted on the World Boxing News YouTube Channel have gone viral as Peter. Hughie, Tyson Fury, and the gang gave WBN a candid view of camp life.

In the first of the series, WBN captured Fury in Cannes. The ‘Gypsy King’ gave his view on the forthcoming clash between David Haye and Derek Chisora.

WBN would eventually be ringside to witness the fight as Haye battered Chisora into a fifth-round submission on a rainy night at Upton Park.

Before that, Fury gave his take on the controversial clash and firmly had his sights set on the winner.

Beginning with some shadow-boxing, Fury, boasting a full head of hair, began to air his views in his customary style.

Haye vs Chisora call out

“Hello, Tyson Fury here from the South of France. I’d just like to say and have a bit of a comment on David Haye vs. Derek Chisora,” Fury told World Boxing News exclusively.

“I’d like to say that Derek Chisora is a fat bum who got beat by me with a broken hand. He got robbed by Helenius and schooled by (Vitali) Klitschko.

“So it’s one of those things where I think it will be a great fight because David Haye is just as bad as Derek Chisora.

“I’m going to challenge the winner to a battle of Britain, with the winner to challenge Wladimir Klitschko or Vital, if they’re game.

“As you can see, I’m in great shape. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in my life. I’m training more focused than I’ve ever been.

“This is the makings of a champion. You’re looking at it right here, right now. I’m here to stay. 18-0 with 13 knockouts.

“Soon to be the heavyweight champion of the world. Peace out,” he added.

Never one to lack confidence, Fury was always willing to be on camera to get his name out there.

He eventually defeated Wladimir in 2015, just three years later. The rest is history.

