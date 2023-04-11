Super welterweight James Martin scores tenth pro victory

James Martin scored a six-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Roudly Lolo in a junior middleweight bout that highlighted a five-bout card at the 2300 Arena.

The card was promoted by King’s Promotions.

The fight was tactical, but had some solid pockets of action where Martin used experience and boxing ability to keep Lolo at bay.

Martin of Philadelphia won by a score of 60-54 twice and 59-55 and is now 10-3-1. Lolo of Harrisburg, PA is 5-1-2.

Kamil Bednarek remained undefeated by scoring three knockdowns en-route to a first round stoppage over Gonzalo Andreasen in a super middleweight contest.

The time of the stoppage was 2:54 for Bednarek of Dzierzoniel, Poland is now 12-0 with seven knockouts. Andreasen of Buenos Aries, Argentina is 10-11.

Quadir Albright rebounded nicely from his first defeat by stopping tough David Thomas in the sixth and final round of their welterweight bout.

Albright of Philadelphia got the stoppage at 1:34 and raised his record to 7-1 with seven knockouts, Thomas of Orange, Texas falls to 6-6-1.

21 year-old Ibrahim Robinson made his King’s Promotions debut a memorable one as he stopped Jahqwon Humbert in the opening round of their four-round welterweight bout.

Robinson dropped Humbert twice before the fight was stopped.

Robinson of Baltimore is 5-0-1 with five knockouts. Humbert of Raleigh, North Carolina is 2-1.

Ali Ellis needed just twenty seconds and one left hook to take out Khalid Betha in their four-round heavyweight bout.

Ellis of Philadelphia is 2-0 with two knockouts. Betha of Jersey City, New Jersey is 0-3.

King’s Promotions will be back on April 27th in Fort Worth, Texas and May 2nd at Live! Casino Hotel in Philadelphia. Both events will be officially announced this week.