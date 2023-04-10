UFC legend Jose Aldo fails to win boxing bout against ex-MMA foe

Jose Aldo failed to put a victory on the board when the MMA legend faced off in a professional boxing ring on a Jorge Masvidal promotion.

The all-time great UFC champion faced former top UFC contender Jeremy Stephens in a six-round welterweight affair.

Aldo entered a professional boxing ring for the second time. Stephens was making his professional boxing debut.

The pair first met five years ago in an entertaining MMA struggle won by Aldo that garnered him “Performance of the Night.”

In the squared circle, Aldo and Stephens showed signs of far more experienced boxers, giving the fight fans and judges a very evenly matched contest that resulted in a majority draw (58-56 for Aldo and 57-57 twice).

Jose Aldo

“Jeremy is a tough guy,” said Aldo. “I was very prepared for this fight. This is my second professional boxing fight, and Jeremy is really tough. But I think I did enough to win this fight.

“I was blocking many of his punches, and my corner told me I won the fight. So I don’t really understand.

“I need to go back to my house, see the fight and train more for the next one.”

Stephens said, “Much respect to Jose Aldo. You know, I’m a big fan of this guy. I watched this guy growing up.

“He’s put it down for MMA. And it’s an honor to come here, close to the Midwest. Iowa, are you in the house, or what, baby?

“Let’s run it back for number three,” continued Stephens. “This guy is a legend. We put it down tonight and gave you guys a show. That’s what it is!”

Gambred Boxing results

Also on the bill, Milwaukee’s own undefeated former NABF champion and rising contender Luis Feliciano (17-0, 8 KOs) defeated an extremely durable and game Clarence Booth (21-8, 13 KOs) by unanimous decision (78-74, 77-75 and 79-73) in an exciting eight-round super lightweight bout.

With the hometown crowd behind him, Feliciano served up a dazzling performance, working the body and landing some thudding headshots on Booth, who refused to back down.

And although the experienced Booth was coming on in the second half of the bout, Feliciano’s early lead proved insurmountable.

Undefeated rising super featherweight prospect Devin Cushing (13-0, 10 KOs) remained unbeaten, stopping the veteran Damian Marchiano (18-12-1, 7 KOs) by technical knockout.

In a bout scheduled for six rounds, the flashy, slick Cushing used his jab and combinations to outland and outclass Marchiano en route to an easy stoppage win. Late in the third frame, Cushing landed a big right hand followed by a left that floored Marchiano.

Marchiano got up in time, but referee Dave Smith had seen enough, deemed Marchiano unable to continue, and stopped the fight at the 2:59 mark of the third round.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.