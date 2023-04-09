Schramm beats Brown in a closely fought Showtime contest

Showtime viewers were treated to an action pack night of boxing as super welterweights JAHYAE BROWN (now 13-1 9KO’S) and GUIDO SCHRAMM (now 16-1-1 9KO’s) squared off in a 10 round co-feature bout on Friday night.

Both fighters put on a thrilling display of skill, power, and determination.

From the opening bell, it was clear that Brown came out with a game plan. The young fighter unleashed a barrage of punches that kept Schramm on the defensive, doubling up on his jab and out landing Schramm.

Brown’s lightning-fast combinations and aggressive style appeared to be too much for Schramm to handle, and it looked like the fight would be over before it even began.

However, Schramm, who is known for his resilience, refused to back down. Despite taking a pounding early on, he managed to regain his composure and slowly began to turn the tide.

Schramm’s looping punches began to find their mark, and he even managed to land a few solid shots that rattled Brown.

As the fight wore on, it became clear that Schramm was closing the gap. As Brown’s output began to shrink, Schramm’s continued to rise.

In the end, it was Schramm who came out on top, winning by majority decision (95-95 draw, 98-92 Schramm, 97-93 Schramm). The fight was a classic display of what makes boxing such an exciting and unpredictable sport.