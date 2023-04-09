US heavyweight wrecking ball violently declares himself the best

Jared Anderson finished George Arias in three rounds and declared himself “The Best Heavyweight in the World” on Saturday night.

“The Real Big Baby” is ready for the top names in the heavyweight division after keeping his one hundred percent knockout record.

Anderson blasted Arias on the undercard of Shakur Stevenson’s world title eliminator undercard. He now wants to step it up.

Heavyweight wrecking ball

The six-foot four-inch, 240-pound wrecking ball handed Arias [18-1, 7 KOs] his first defeat as a pro with a third-round TKO in the Stevenson co-feature.

He took control of the center of the ring to start the bout. While Arias, who is only 5’11”, eschewed conventional wisdom and tried boxing from the outside.

A disciplined jab from Anderson allowed him to win the first two rounds easily. In the third, however, the 23-year-old native of Toledo, Ohio, switched to a southpaw stance and began picking up the pace with violent combinations.

Anderson produced a left uppercut followed by a right hook that wobbled Arias toward the end of the round.

Arias, who had suffered a cut above his left eye, went to his corner at the sound of the bell. However, his team, after seeing the condition he was in, informed referee David Fields to put a halt to the fight.

Jared Anderson declares himself the best

After the bout, Anderson didn’t mince his words.

“I’m the best heavyweight in the world. I don’t give a f*** what nobody is talking about. Do you hear me?

“I made that look easy, man, because he helped me make it look easy. He wasn’t throwing punches for real.

“I kept my defense right. My jab was on point. It was an easy night.”

On his next step, Anderson added: “I want those top names. I want those top contenders.

“Everybody who keeps calling people out, put my name on the list now. I’m not ducking. I’m not running. And you goin’ to catch this smoke.”

Those words will reverberate around the sport as Anderson has first-hand knowledge of the best top-division campaigner around.

Sparring Tyson Fury on many occasions, Anderson has always been respectful of “The Gypsy King” and his position at the helm.

But now, Anderson has stated he is at the top of the tree, meaning he believes fourteen wins are enough to elevate him above Fury.

Ranked in the top ten, Anderson will have the chance to prove his credentials shortly against a more recognizable name.

