Brandun Lee, Frank Sanchez earns victories on Mendoza vs Fundora bill

In the co-main event, unbeaten rising super lightweight Brandun Lee (28-0, 23 KOs) grinded out a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Pedro Campa (34-3-1, 23 KOs) after their 10 round bout, earning winning tallies of 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93.

“This is boxing, it’s all about who has more effective punches,” said Lee. “Look at his face, look at mine. I felt I was more accurate and landed harder shots. Pedro Campa is a true Mexican veteran and he came to fight.”

Lee showed initiative from the opening bell, quickly stepping to Campa and unleashing a barrage of power shots as he chased his opponent around the ring. After the initial flurry, Campa settled into the action comfortably and found his own opportunities to counter and temporarily slow down the aggressive Lee.

“I thought I won the fight,” said Campa. “I felt I was pressuring him the whole fight. There were some instances when he had the pressure, and that’s when I felt a little bit not in control.”

The La Quinta, Calif., resident Lee fought in front of a friendly crowd and waved them on in round four as he controlled much of the first half of the fight. However, Campa had some of his most success in round six and heard the encouragement from the supportive pro-Mexico fans in attendance.

“My performance was great in the first five rounds and then I slowed down and that’s when he started to come on,” said Lee. “That’s a veteran thing to do. I learned that I’m going to have to pace myself in these kinds of fights, to realize we’re going 10 rounds and soon to be 12 rounds and don’t change up the game plan.”

“The fans started cheering for me once they saw my Mexican-style way of bringing pressure,” said Campa. “Always moving forward. They were seeing the damage I was inflicting with my punches.”

While Campa had his moments where he broke through Lee’s guard, he was still frequently on the receiving end of Lee’s offensive arsenal. Lee fought much of the fight toe-to-toe but took occasional breaks to show his movement and boxing ability before charging ahead refreshed for more back and forth action.

Campa out-landed Lee (186-159), but Lee’s 32% connect rate outpaced Campa’s 25%. Although Campa out-landed Lee 96-60 from rounds five through eight, Lee’s 52 to 17 edge in jabs landed helped make the difference in the later rounds of the bout.

“Now it’s time to rest, be with family and see what’s next,” said Campa. “I have too much heart and I know that I can put on a show anywhere, anytime.”

“I would love another opponent like Pedro Campa, someone who’s strong and I’d love to continue developing how I am now,” said Lee.

In the telecast opener, featherweight contenders went toe-to-toe as Luis Núñez (19-0, 13 KOs) outslugged Christian Olivo (20-1-1, 7 KOs) on his way to a 10-round unanimous decision triumph by scores of 100-90, 98-92 and 97-93.

The Dominican Republic’s Núñez and Mexico’s Olivo fought most of the bout in close quarters, with Olivo pushing the pace early and often, while Núñez was more than obliged to pick his spots for powerful counters.

“We did the work to earn this most important victory,” said Núñez. “My jab was working in every round and he threw a lot of punches that didn’t reach me. There’s a lot I have to work on still to be in the big fights, so I’ll still be working at the gym.”

Núñez’s control of the fight was reflected in his accuracy, as he connected on over 37% of his power punches, which the judges favored to Olivo’s volume. Olivo both outthrew (661-413) and out-landed Núñez (155-118), with both fighters connecting on 42 jabs.

“I want to thank my opponent, because it was a great fight,” said Olivo. “I still think I do have to work on a couple of things, but this loss is really going to propel me to focus in the future. It’s going to take more work. I needed to do more in this fight to win it.”

“I was surprised he took so many of my punches,” added Núñez. “I kept hitting him and he kept on coming. I was throwing a lot of punches and I realized he was hurt but I couldn’t understand how he could take all this punishment and keep going.”

Olivo had some of his best moments in the fight in round seven, an exciting frame that saw both men land and absorb their share of power shots. Núñez was able to weather any momentum Olivo had with improved movement and occasional jabs to knock the charging Olivo off course.

“I’m Mexican after all, we are all warriors,” said Olivo. “I leave proud and with my head held high because I battled and I gave the fans a great show.”

After 10 rounds, Núñez walked away with his perfect record intact as he prepares to continue his rise up the 126-pound rankings.

“I’m happy about my performance,” said Núñez. “I came out victorious and I did what I had to do to win. I want a title shot. I want to fight the best in the division. Whatever is available I’ll take it.”

Prior to the telecast, action streaming live on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Page and the SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page was topped by two-time Venezuelan Olympian Gabriel Maestre (5-0-1, 4 KOs) earning a TKO over former two-division champion Devon Alexander “The Great” (27-8-1,1 4 KOs) after three rounds. Alexander complained of a chest injury in the corner following round three, prompting referee Gerard White to halt the contest.

The live streaming presentation also saw an action-packed eight-round super featherweight clash as Adrian Corona (9-1-2, 2 KOs) and Jerry Perez (14-2-1, 11 KOs) fought to a majority draw with two scores of 76-76 overruling a 78-74 card in favor of Perez, plus unbeaten heavyweight contender Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez (22-0, 14 KOs) dropped Daniel Martz (21-11-1, 17 KOs) three times in round one, finishing him with an overhand right 1:48 into the round.