Gervonta Davis insinuates Ryan Garcia is a one-punch wonder

Gervonta Davis says Ryan Garcia has to convince him he’s not a one-punch wonder when the pair meet in the ring on April 22.

Davis puts his reputation on the line against his divisional nemesis in a Pay Per View spectacular from Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Tank” has respect for his opponent. However, that doesn’t stop the former Floyd Mayweather protege from predicting a knockout ending.

Gervonta Davis promises an explosive fight

“Make sure you come early. Get your popcorn or whatever you want because this will be an early night for sure,” assured Davis.

“I’m feeling great. Everything is about staying completely focused on the task. I know I have a challenge in front of me on April 22.”

Davis added his tactics heading into the fight: “Me and coach Calvin have been doing this for so long. He’s a major key to my success over the years.

“I’d be nowhere without him, so I always keep him close to me.

“Ryan will have to show me that he has more than just a left hook. I will be on point that night because I’m getting ready for the best Ryan Garcia.

“I just don’t feel that he’s a complete fighter. Come April 22. I’m going to show him.”

Asked what it would mean to get the victory before a looming court sentence on May 5, Davis responded: “This win would mean a lot.

“Beating someone young, explosive, and in their prime says a lot. I feel like this fight is big for the sport.

“We’re drawing in a lot of people. A win on that night is really like winning a world title again.”

A Ryan Garcia knockout

On how he sees the fight unfolding, the Baltimore native concluded: “This is going to be spectacular.

“It’s going to be two young, hungry guys. You must tune in or be here in Las Vegas. I think he’s trying to hype himself to get into the fight when he talks about knocking me out in two rounds. I don’t think he really believes that.

“Representing Baltimore means a lot to me. I’m doing it for the people who are just like me. I’m trying to give them hope.

“No matter what you’ve been going through, the future is bright.”

A win for Davis would mean he movies to 29-0. However, his career will likely stall when a judge passes a sentence on a hit-and-run two weeks after the fight.

