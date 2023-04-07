Gervonta Davis thinks he’ll avoid jail despite sentence plea bargain

Boxing superstar Gervonta Davis has indicated that he expects to avoid jail time in the forthcoming conclusion of a court case.

The former multi-weight champion will be sentenced on May 5 for his part in a hit-and-run incident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

World Boxing understands that Davis must go to prison for a stretch after a plea bargain was rejected.

Davis and his legal team asked the judge to accept a guilty plea without spending time behind bars. After Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn rejected any notion of this, it’s hard to see how “Tank” can avoid a cell.

Gervonta Davis thinks he’ll avoid jail

Nonetheless, speaking to reporters at a workout for his clash with Ryan Garcia on April 22, Davis stated his intention to fly to Tokyo in July.

The Baltimore native aims to be ringside at the Ariake Arena in Koto-Ku to watch Naoya Inoue vs Stephen Fulton, who he sees as two of today’s most exciting fighters.

After becoming undisputed at bantamweight, Inoue challenges Fulton for the WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles. Davis wants to be there despite imminent sentencing.

It’s doubtful Davis will be able to attend as being charged with fourteen counts, including leaving the scene and bodily injury.

In addition, he stands accused of running a red light in his Lamborghini and hitting a 2004 Toyota Solara, according to Baltimore Police.

Instead of reporting the crash to the police, a friend picked up Davis and drove off. That’s despite previously hitting a fence and another vehicle.

Luckily, nobody was seriously hurt. Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy will hand the punishment to Davis next month.

Tank faces five years in prison

Furthermore, considering all the charges, Davis could face up to five years in prison. However, he will serve a significant period unless a miracle stay happens between April and May.

The Pay Per View seller was already granted leniency to face Garcia on April 22 when he could have been sentenced earlier.

In addition, part of the new plea deal accepted by Davis and his legal team meant he got to fight again before the gavel dropped.

Once the Garcia fight is done and dusted, attention should focus on how long Davis will have to serve.

His opponent plans to give Davis something to think about when in jail by ending his undefeated 28-0 run.

“Nobody else could put together this type of event. Whoever wins this is on top. Whoever wins is the face of boxing. I truly believe that,” said Garcia.

“I’m going to beat him, and I’m going to knock him out. See you on April 22,” he added.

