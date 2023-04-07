Devon Alexander, Frank Sanchez fight on Showtime this weekend

Three showdowns featuring a former two-division world champion, a two-time Olympian, an unbeaten heavyweight contender and more will highlight the SHOWTIME BOXING COUNTDOWN live streaming presentation this Saturday, April 8 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Undefeated welterweight Gabriel Maestre will meet former welterweight and super lightweight champion Devon Alexander “The Great” in a 10-round matchup that tops action live on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page.

The lineup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT and is hosted by award-winning MORNING KOMBAT live digital talk show hosts Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell.

Also featured on the live stream will be super featherweights Adrian Corona and Jerry Perez in an eight-round super featherweight duel and the return of unbeaten heavyweight contender Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez in an eight-round bout against Daniel Martz.

The live stream will precede a SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® tripleheader topped by undefeated super welterweight sensation Sebastián “The Towering Inferno” Fundora battling rugged contender Brian Mendoza in defense of Fundora’s Interim WBC Super Welterweight Title beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing are on sale now and can be purchased at axs.com.

A two-time Olympian for his home country of Venezuela, Maestre (4-0-1, 3 KOs) had an extensive amateur run that included victories over Brian Castano, Carlos Adames, Alexander Besputin, Oscar Molina and Brian Ceballo. The 36-year-old made his U.S. debut with a controversial decision victory over Mykal Fox in August 2021 before most recently fighting fellow unbeaten Taras Shelestyuk to a draw last March.

He takes on St. Louis, Missouri’s Alexander (27-7-1, 14 KOs), who returns to the ring for the first time since dropping an August 2021 clash to Luke Santamaria that saw Alexander fight through an early bicep injury to go the distance. A former two-division champion, Alexander owns impressive victories over Marcos Maidana, Lucas Matthysse and Randall Bailey, among others.

Fighting out of Rialto, California, Corona (9-1-1, 2 KOs) will look to bounce back after suffering his first career pro defeat to the unbeaten Pedro Valencia last August. The 23-year-old had been unbeaten across his first 10 fights after turning pro in 2018. He will face the 30-year-old Perez (14-2, 11 KOs), who trains alongside four-division champion Leo Santa Cruz and his family. A native of Harbor City, California, Perez’s only two pro blemishes have come against top lightweight contenders Frank Martin and Michel Rivera.

An amateur standout from his native Cuba, Sánchez (21-0, 14 KOs) now trains in California with renowned trainer Joe Goossen. The 30-year-old caught the heavyweight division’s attention when he scored a career-best win in October 2021, dropping the previously unbeaten Efe Ajagba on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

Sanchez’s 2022 saw him earn a unanimous decision over Christian Hammer and a TKO of Puerto Rican Olympian Carlos Negron. He will be opposed by Clarksburg, West Virginia’s Martz (20-10-1, 17 KOs), who most recently lost to unbeaten Fabio Wardley in February 2022 and who has challenged former champions Charles Martin and Joseph Parker in a career that dates back to 2012.

The non-televised undercard will be highlighted by flyweight prospect Gabriela Fundora (10-0, 4 KOs), the younger sister of headliner Sebastian, in an eight-round showdown taking on Maria Santizo (11-2, 6 KOs), the return of heavyweight fan-favorite Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola (38-7-1, 33 KOs) in an eight-round bout against Matthew McKinney (13-6-3, 9 KOs), lightweight Viktor Slavinskyi (13-2-1, 6 KOs) taking on Dallas’ Juan Lopez (17-13-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round fight and unbeaten super featherweight Gabriel Garcia (8-0, 6 KOs) battling Florida’s Marco Diaz (6-1, 5 KOs) in a six-round attraction.

Rounding out the lineup is heavyweight prospect Federico Pacheco Jr. (2-0, 1 KO) matching up against Los Angeles’ Felipe Torres (0-1) in a four-round duel, super featherweight prospect Dorian Khan Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) in a four-round tussle against California’s Ezra Rabin (1-1, 1 KO) and the pro debut of super featherweight Justin Villoria in a four-round bout with Arkansas’ Sirdarious Smith (0-1).