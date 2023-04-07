Angelino Cordova wins, moves closer to WBO title shot

Pulling off a stunning upset victory, Caracas, Venezuela’s Angelino “Huracán” Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) defeated former World Champion Angel “Tito” Acosta (23-4, 22 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico to become the new WBO International Flyweight Titleholder in a bout that went the distance.

The 10-round scrap featured back-and-forth action between the two flyweights, Cordova suffering a cut over the left eye in the third round and a point deduction in the fourth for hitting behind the head. The judges scored the bout unanimously with scores of 93-96, 95-94, and 95-94. The action was broadcast worldwide on DAZN, live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

“I thought it was a great fight, we were two warriors inside the ring,” said Angelino Cordova. “It wasn’t an easy fight, I had to use a lot of boxing IQ. I felt that I was able to connect my punches effectively and was able to move around easily. I am open to whatever opportunity comes next.”

“I am very disappointed with the results of this fight,” said Angel Acosta. “What was most important was the work we were able to put in during training camp that was shown inside the ring. Cordova was a tough opponent, but kept hitting me behind the head. We’re going to take a brief break, and then get back to training. I felt like I won this fight, I want the rematch.”

Special guests of the night included Game of Thrones actor Allen Alfie, Mariana “Barby” Juarez, Gabriel Rosado, and a number of Golden Boy fighters including Bektemir Melikuziev, Alexis Rocha, Johnny Cañas, Ricardo Sandoval, Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores, among others.

In the co-main event, San Diego’s Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (6-0, 5 KOs) secured a fifth-round stoppage against Alberto “Pupo” Nieves (4-3-1, 2 KOs) of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Scheduled as a six-round featherweight fight, Chavez threw a debilitating body punch that sent Nieves straight to the mat at 1:34 of the penultimate round.

“I feel great. It was the first time I felt like I let my hands go, which I would like to thank my new team for giving me the confidence in showing that side of my boxing,” said Jorge Chavez. “I felt like I could have gone 12-rounds. Nieves was a tough opponent, and props to him for bringing it all.”

Showing off his skills as a newly-minted Golden Boy fighter Grant Flores (2-0, 2 KO) dazzled the crowd with a first-round knockout victory over Terrance Jarmon (3-4, 1 KO) of Atlanta, Georgia. Flores rocked Jarmon with a left hook, stopping the fight within 51-seconds of the first-round in a bout scheduled for four-rounds of welterweight action.

Also a newly signed, stellar prospect Daniel “Junebug” Garcia (5-0, 4 KOs) of Westminster, Colorado returned to the ring for a scheduled four-round super featherweight fight against Sao Paulo, Brazil’s Aldimar Silva (22-23, 14 KOs). Garcia attained the stoppage at 2:14 in round two.

Opening up the DAZN broadcast, Cathedral City’s Leonardo “Bazooka” Sanchez (4-0, 3 KOs) defeated Mychaquell Shields (0-2) of Alpine in a scheduled four-round super featherweight fight. Despite Shields’ excessive holding, Sanchez was able to secure the second-round knockout victory.