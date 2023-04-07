Adrien Broner had 13 more problems, including ‘porn addiction’

Adrien Broner’s list of problems concludes with the final thirteen of a twenty-strong list laid out by the former world champion.

The ex-four-weight titleholder, who is now signed with Don King, put out the many issues he’s faced when out of action from boxing.

Broner, who hopes to return in the coming months under King, revealed a porn addiction was one of his many ailments.

Joining OnlyFans in a bid to make money from what he’d have been doing anyway, the move backfired when he signed to Black Prime.

Adrien Broner on OnlyFans

He was forced to shut down the venture, which he planned to charge $50 per subscription for clips of women giving him head, amongst other things.

The Cincinnati man said at the time that he did it to combat an extortion plot attempting to get money for exposing explicit videos.

“I don’t care about b—— leaking old nudes of me. You’re part of my collection—Mf’s leaking s— from over a year ago. I ain’t had a haircut in over a year,” he said.

Speaking directly to his fans after being challenged about asking for many for adult content, Broner added: “I will be back in that ring soon.

“If you people knew the money HBO and Showtime paid me altogether, you all would faint!

“Now, did I blow a lot of it, of course, but for you all to still be talking bout that 40 million I turned down is a slap in the face to Stephen Espinoza and Al Haymon.

“I’ve been making millions every fight for over ten years now. You all do the math, you idiots!

Comeback story

“Now it’s time to make some more. Maybe it’s with DAZN, or maybe it’s with Showtime? – Maybe I [will] be the first one to bring HBO Boxing back?

“Just know I’m must-see TV [between] 135-140.”

In the end, an eight-figure deal with BLK Prime went sour. Broner hopes King will pick up the pieces now that his twenty problems are seemingly in the past.

The major conflict Broner has seemed to be with himself. You don’t have that many problems unless you have an addictive personality.

Maybe if he could work on that a bit more, several of those situations listed would never resurface.

Broner’s list of problems

1. Bankruptcy – done

2. Toxic relationship

3. Alcohol abuse

4. Sexual temptation

5. Gambling

6. Baby Mama drama

7. Drug dealing temptation

8. Verbal Abuse

9. Weight gain

10. Covid

11. Self Depression

12. Mental health

13. Frendemies

14. Court cases

15. Housing situation

16. Poor money management

17. Porn addiction

18. Club addiction

19. Self notification

20. Pancreatitis that resulted in the removal of my gallbladder

