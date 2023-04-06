‘Gucci Manny’ Flores headlines DAZN on June 8

The pride of the Coachella Valley, the undefeated Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) will headline his first-ever Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN card on Thursday, June 8 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

One of the star pupils of highly respected trainer Joel Diaz of the Diaz Training Academy, “Gucci Manny” will be looking to maintain his undefeated streak and once again dazzle his hometown crowd after a hard-fought split-decision victory against Franklin Gonzalez last February 23.

The 10-round bantamweight fight against a soon to be announced opponent will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the June 8 show go on-sale today at 12:00 p.m. PT and are priced at $65, $55, $45, $35 and $25 plus applicable fees.

Tickets can be purchased at FantasySpringsResort.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

“I am blessed and honored to be headlining my own main event in my hometown,” said Manuel Flores. “I can’t wait to put on a great show in this beautiful city.”