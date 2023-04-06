David Tua backs Mea Motu and Jerome Pampellone to shine on April 27

Legendary heavyweight David Tua was thrilled to be able to do his bit for Kiwi boxing by passing on some tips to rising stars Mea Motu and Jerome Pampellone as the West Auckland pair prepare to put their undefeated records on the line at Fight For Life on April 27.

Tua, who is rated as the finest boxing talent New Zealand has produced and one of the hardest punchers in the history of the sport, liked what he saw from Motu – who challenges Canadian Tania Walters for the IBO super bantamweight title on April 27 – and light heavyweight contender Pampellone.

“[Their trainer] Isaac Peach has obviously done a great job with them,” Tua said.

“They are ready.”

Tua laid waste to the heavyweight division in the 1990s and early 2000s, notching an incredible 43 knockouts from 52 victories in a career that peaked with a showdown with Lennox Lewis for the WBC, IBF and IBO heavyweight world titles in 2000.

His message to Motu ahead of her first world title shot was straight forward: “It’s very simple – you’ve got to beat them up.

“She knows how to fight. She knows how to jab, she knows how to throw a right hand. She’s got some good hooks, body shots.

“It’s like any sport. Keep it simple and do the basics well. Sometimes you get fixated on trying to outmuscle the other person and you leave yourself open.”

The chance to square up to Tua was “so cool”, Motu said.

“Just the way he handles himself, his stance, you can almost feel the knowledge that he has. It was amazing. And it was great to actually hit him and not be hit back!”

IBF Australasian Light Heavyweight champion Pampellone was also thrilled to be able to work with the legendary Tua as he prepares to defend his title against Mose Auimatagi at Eventfinda Stadium on April 27.

“David has shared the ring with some of the greatest fighters of all time – and knocked plenty of them out,” Pampellone said.

“For him to pass on some of that knowledge is fantastic for boxers like myself and Mea as we prepare for the huge fights we have coming up.”

Known for his punishing body shots, Pampellone impressed Tua with some ferocious left hooks to the body during their workout.

“He’s a talent to be reckoned with,” Tua said of Pampellone. “I’m glad I’m retired. He’s got a gift, a lot of talent. He’s very strong.”

With just three weeks until he steps into the ring seeking a victory that will elevate his world ranking inside the top 10, Pampellone was relieved the workout was a one-sided affair.

“I’m just glad he didn’t put the gloves on and hit me back,” he said. “I have no doubt that left hook would still be deadly.”

While Tua insisted he was firmly retired he did hint that he could be tempted back into the ring should an opportunity arise to square off with Mike Tyson.

“That’s a fight that never happened that should have happened,” he said.

The Burger King presents I Am Hope Fight For Life in Association with Build People takes place at Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland on Thursday April 27.

