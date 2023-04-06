The Mayweather vs Canelo, Pacquiao vs Bradley scoring uproar

Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao vs Timothy Bradley are two of the most controversially scored bouts in the modern era.

They just happen to feature the same judge on both – the infamous CJ Ross.

Ross was gracious enough to speak to World Boxing News years after being ridiculed and apparently driven out of boxing.

Boxing judge CJ Ross

The Mayweather vs Canelo controversy came a year after the Pacquiao vs Bradley mess. However, Ross graciously spoke to WBN about the outcry.

Now living in Ohio after leaving Las Vegas judging behind, Ross had been the subject of questions before the 2013 Mayweather vs Canelo encounter.

Taking up post for one of the awful decisions of all time when Timothy Bradley defeated Manny Pacquiao in 2012, Ross actually named her performance that night as her career-best.

Ross carded 115-113 for Bradley in a fight WBN could only give the American two rounds. The victory was greeted with jeers and several weeks of media shaming.

The discussion was a fascinating insight into the mindset of Ross, who seemingly had no regrets from her 21-year tenure in the sport.

Beginning with what she’d done since the Mayweather vs Canelo fight, Ross quickly moved on to her 2013 effort. Mayweather was the favorite to beat a young Canelo at the time.

“I have been working, taking care of the family business. I also have relocated out of Nevada,” Ross exclusively told World Boxing News.

“People don’t understand that all three judges could have ended the fight [Mayweather vs Canelo]. As a result, they have the same score, say 116-112.

“But if you look at the commission’s score sheet, you would likely see they arrived at those scores by different rounds.

On the criticism she received, Ross added: “I have to consider the source unless the critic was sitting in my seat viewing the fight from the angles I had.

“As if they were able to feel or see the power and the flat and missed punches that are not seen by a camera. It’s not real criticism.”

Pacquiao vs Bradley

Moving on to the Bradley triumph, Ross had nothing but good memories of her shock card that night.

“In the Bradley v Pacquiao fight, I was in the majority of the three judges for twelve out of twelve rounds. So I would say that has to be the standout fight for me,” she pointed out.

“But they have all been memorable. I especially have enjoyed the undercard fights, which are often more competitive and challenging to judge.”

On what she would attempt to do next, which never transpired, Ross concluded: “If not boxing, then I would like to have been involved with MMA.

“I personally have a background in Karate and keeping riding times in college wrestling. But I think picking up in MMA would be a natural thing.”

Ross never worked in combat sports again.

