GB Men’s boxers to boycott Amateur World Boxing Championships

“Boxers from the GB Boxing squad will not participate in the forthcoming IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, 30 April to 14 May 2023

“The decision reflects on-going concerns about the future of boxing’s place on the Olympic programme and the recent decision by IBA to allows teams of boxers from Russia and Belarus to compete under their national flags, which contravenes the IOC’s position on the participation of athletes from these countries*.

This has put further distance between IBA and the Olympic movement in addition to the significant, longstanding issues over sporting integrity, governance, transparency and financial management which the IOC has asked IBA to address to protect boxing’s place on the Olympic programme.

“GB Boxing condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has solidarity with the people, boxers, coaches and officials of Ukraine.

“GB Boxing is committed to delivering the best possible preparation for our boxers in the build-up to Paris 2024 and will continue to work with national federations and tournament organisers to provide training and competition opportunities in advance of the Olympic qualifying events that begin in June 2023 with the European Games in Poland.”

A team from GB Boxing has just returned from this year’s Socikas tournament in Lithuania with six medals (read HERE) including golds for England’s Kiaran MacDonald and Wales’ Taylor Bevan.

GB Boxing is also sending teams to the following international competitions:

International Gee Bee Tournament in Finland, 13-17 April 2023

Cesme International Tournament in Turkey, 24 April – 1 May 2023

International Grand Prix, Czech Republic, 3-8 May 2023

Details of the team selections and the performances of the boxers will be on the GB Boxing website and all of GB Boxing’s social media channels.