The Top 10 Boxing Matches of All Time That You Must Watch

Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier III (Thrilla in Manila)

Many people think that the “Thrilla in Manila“, which was the third fight between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, was one of the best fights ever. The fight took place in the Philippines in 1975 and was the final chapter in the trilogy between the two legendary boxers.

The fight was incredibly intense and fiercely contested, with both boxers giving everything they had over 14 grueling rounds. In the end, Ali emerged as the victor, but both boxers fought until complete exhaustion. Both boxers were performing at their best, and the fight was intense and competitive from beginning to end.

Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Thomas Hearns I

The first fight between Sugar Ray Leonard and Thomas Hearns, which took place in 1981, was an absolute classic. Both fighters were at the top of their game, and the fight was a back-and-forth affair from start to finish. In the end, Leonard emerged as the winner, but the fight was so close that it could have gone either way.

Marvelous Marvin Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns

The fight between Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns in 1985 is often referred to as the greatest three rounds in boxing history. Both fighters came out swinging from the opening bell, and the fight was an all-out war. In the end, Hagler emerged victorious, but the fight will always be remembered for its incredible intensity and non-stop action.

Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman (Rumble in the Jungle)

In 1974, Muhammad Ali fought George Foreman in a famous match called the “Rumble in the Jungle,” which is considered one of the most legendary fights in boxing history. Ali was the underdog going into the fight, but he used his legendary “rope-a-dope” strategy to tire Foreman out and then knocked him out in the eighth round.

Rocky Marciano vs. Joe Louis

The fight between Rocky Marciano and Joe Louis in 1951 was one of the most memorable fights in boxing history. Marciano was a rising star at the time, while Louis was a former heavyweight champion. The fight was a back-and-forth affair, but Marciano ultimately emerged as the victor, handing Louis the first knockout loss of his career.

Muhammad Ali vs. Sonny Liston II

The second fight between Muhammad Ali and Sonny Liston in 1965 is often remembered for the infamous “phantom punch” that knocked Liston out in the first round. While the ending of the fight may be controversial, there’s no denying that Ali was one of the greatest boxers of all time, and this fight is a testament to his skill and talent.

Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Meldrick Taylor I

The fight between Julio Cesar Chavez and Meldrick Taylor in 1990 was one of the most dramatic fights in boxing history. Chavez was undefeated going into the fight, but Taylor put up a valiant effort and was ahead on the scorecards going into the final round. In the end, Chavez knocked Taylor out with just seconds left in the fight, securing his victory and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Roberto Duran vs. Sugar Ray Leonard II

The rematch between Roberto Duran and Sugar Ray Leonard in 1980 was another classic fight. Duran had won their first matchup by decision, but in the second fight, Leonard was able to turn the tables and win by TKO in the eighth round. The fight was an intense battle between two of the best fighters of their era.

Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson I

The first fight between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson in 1996 was one of the most shocking upsets in boxing history. Holyfield was a huge underdog going into the fight, but he was able to dominate Tyson and win by TKO in the 11th round. The fight will always be remembered as a testament to Holyfield’s toughness and skill.

Aaron Pryor vs. Alexis Arguello I

One of the most amazing boxing fights was between Aaron Pryor and Alexis Arguello in 1982. The first fight was so exciting that people still talk about it today as one of the best fights ever. It was a close fight, with both fighters giving it their all from beginning to end.

Although Pryor won, the battle was so intense and thrilling that it will always be remembered as one of the greatest boxing matches in history. There have been many other incredible boxing matches throughout the years, and if you’re a fan of the sport, you should definitely watch them. These fights showcase the very best of boxing and will always be remembered as some of the greatest moments in the sport’s history.