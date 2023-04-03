Jahyae Brown vs Guido Schramm added to ShoBox on April 7

Undefeated New York super welterweight Jahyae Brown will face intriguing Argentine prospect Guido Schramm in a newly added 10-round co-feature as part of an exciting SHOBOX tripleheader on Friday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT live on SHOWTIME® from Cache Creek Casino in Brooks, Calif.

The bout replaces the super featherweight bout between Neri Romero and Frency Fortunato that fell out due to an injury suffered by Romero.

The main event will feature Shinard Bunch (20-1-1, 16 KOs) from Queens, N.Y., taking on Mexico’s Bryan Flores (23-0-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight contest.

The telecast opener pits Raul Garcia (12-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic against Robert Terry (9-0, 3 KOs) of Jersey City, N.J., with both fighters putting their unbeaten streaks to the test in an eight-round super welterweight bout.

The 23-year-old Brown (13-0, 9 KOs) is a former FedEx driver who has committed himself full-time in his quest to someday be a world champion. Promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing, Brown hails from Schenectady, N.Y., and went 80-4 in the amateurs winning the New York Silver Gloves.

In 2015, Brown won the Elite National Silver Gloves Championship and a year later reached the semifinals of the U-19 Nationals. He advanced through the Junior Olympic Trials and competed in the USA National Junior Olympic Tournament. He turned pro in 2019.

The 27-year-old Schramm (15-1-1, 9 KOs) is promoted by Sampson Lewkowicz’s Sampson Boxing. Known as a pressure fighter who comes forward, Schramm started boxing late at 17 and finished his amateur career with a record of 45-4 and won six overall amateur titles in Argentina.

For the past three years, Schramm has trained in Los Angeles under Lionel Lara, and at one time trained alongside former world champion Brian Castaño and his team.

International Boxing Hall of Famer Barry Tompkins will call all the blow-by-blow action alongside former junior middleweight world champion Raul Marquez with another Hall of Famer Steve Farhood joining remotely as the unofficial scorer.

The executive producer of SHOBOX: The New Generation is Gordon Hall with Richard Gaughan producing and Chuck McKean directing.