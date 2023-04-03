Deontay Wilder makes stunning Usyk rankings move without a win

Deontay Wilder made an ominous move in the heavyweight boxing rankings, bringing the American closer to Oleksandr Usyk.

“The Bronze Bomber” overtook British contender Martin Bakole, taking his place as the number one in the WBA Rankings.

What makes the leapfrogging of Bakole all the more stunning is that both boxers haven’t fought since the last top-division list was produced.

But somehow, Wilder went from third to first position, overtaking Bakole, who remained in second place. Before the March WBA announcement, no fighter took up the first position.

“Regular” titleholder Daniel Dubois is still WBA mandatory challenger for Usyk. How Wilder fits into the WBA championship picture is anyone’s guess.

It could be that the WBA will allow Wilder to face Dubois for the WBA title, with the winner facing Usyk. It could also mean that Dubois is allowing Wilder to bypass him and take the next shot at the Ukrainian master.

As things stand, it’s unclear how it will pan out following the collapse of an undisputed heavyweight battle between WBC ruler Tyson Fury and Usyk.

Wilder has made his interest in fighting Usyk known, with even Tyson’s father, John stating the ex-WBC king has an offer on the table from Usyk’s team.

Fury said: “They [The Saudi investors] are good friends with Usyk. I believe they have signed up with Deontay Wilder.”

“I know Daniel Dubois is the number one contender. But I won’t be surprised if there is a bit of step-aside money coming his and Frank Warren’s way.

“They had a deal. They reneged on it. It is that simple. I can see why now because they’ve had a better offer from the Saudis.

“All will be revealed at a later date. You will find I’m not far wrong. He’ll [Usyk] be making a hell of a lot of money.

“The bottom line for me is Usyk never wanted to fight Tyson. He had a better offer from Deontay Wilder and his team with the Saudis over there.”

More will be revealed in the coming weeks. However, Andy Ruiz Jr. seems to have become the forgotten man.

Ruiz was sanctioned to fight Wilder next by the WBC in an eliminator for Fury. Wilder may be looking to go in another direction after Fury backed off from a potential fourth bout between the pair.

WBA Heavyweight Rankings – April 2023

1 DEONTAY WILDER USA

2 MARTIN BAKOLE COD

3 ANTHONY JOSHUA GBR

4 LENIER PERO LAC CUB

5 ARSLANBEK MAKHMUDOV NABA CAN

6 LUIS ORTIZ CUB

7 FILIP HRGOVIC CRO

8 JONATHAN GUIDRY USA

9 JARRELL MILLER USA

10 MURAT GASSIEV I/C RUS

11 JARED ANDERSON USA

12 AGIT KABAYEL GER

13 TREVOR BRYAN USA

14 FABIO WARDLEY GBR

15 IVAN DYCHKO KAZ

