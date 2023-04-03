Country Boxing 2 broadcast free on April 4 from Nashville

Jimmy Adams Promotions, LLC has announced that the broadcast of it’s second installment of CountryBox live from The Troubadour Nashville (Formerly the Texas Troubadour Theatre) in Nashville, TN will be broadcast live for FREE on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. CT.

This action packed fight card from this legendary venue in the Music City features four big fights headlined by Madison, Tennessee’s own Junior Middleweight star Kerry James Jr. 6-1 (3 KO’s) plus undefeated Heavyweight Eric Arrelano.

The Event will feature musical performances before and between fights by Nashville recording and award winning country music artist Clayton Q.

The show will also include award winning actress and comedian Chondra J. Walton a.k.a. “CJ” as she performs her latest comedy set.

The entire show can be watched live, for free on Itube247.com, Countrybox247.com, Fite.tv and on Facebook on the CountryBox fan page streaming in Full HD at 8 pm ET/7pm CT.

For tickets to the Live Show in person at The Troubadour Nashville go to CountryBox247.com and click on the EventBrite logo or go to EventBrite.com.