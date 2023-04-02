Roy Jones Jr. suffers shock tenth loss at 54 versus boxing debutant

Roy Jones Jr. wants another crack at Anthony Pettis after suffering the tenth loss of his professional career on Saturday night.

Former UFC champion Pettis got off and running in the sport when defeating the Boxing Hall of Famer.

Jones dropped to 66-10 with 47 KOs when doing down by majority decision. After the eight-round bout, scores read 77-75 and 78-74 in favor of Pettis.

A third judge carded even at 76-76 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing was hailed a success in the aftermath despite Jones being controversially given a boxing license in his mid-fifties.

Roy Jones Jr loses at 54

Jones Jr. stated: “For me, I like to come in and entertain the fans. My job is to go in and ensure the fans get what they paid for, and I’m all good with that.

“I think it was a good fight. He did a great job and fought a very smart fight. I believe I educated him and taught him a lot in this fight.

“So I think if I fought him again, it would be even better because he knows much more now. I think it would be a really good rematch.”

On the fact his last two fights were not against active boxers, Jones had a response.

“I don’t do exhibitions. I fight real fights,” he said. “I’m not an exhibition guy. I’m an honest guy.

“I want to win, or I want to lose. But I’m going to go out on my shield, and I want to be able to do it again as many times as I want to.

“At 54 years old, that’s a beautiful thing, and he already said he’d do it again because one judge had it even. So that’s what I love.”

Jones vs Pettis

Pettis, a native of Milwaukee, was making his professional boxing debut. Therefore, this makes the victory all the more polarizing as it will appear on Jones’ official record.

The former UFC competitor managed to pull out the victory with the backing of his hometown fans.

The eight-round heavyweight clash showcased some exhilarating back-and-forth action between the pair of pugilists.

Jones Jr. sometimes used his decades of experience and angles to get the best of Pettis. But Pettis proved to be a more than worthy opponent for the old-timer. He did enough to win two of the judges’ scorecards.

After the event, Pettis gave props to a boxing legend.

“Man, he’s 54 years old, but you’ve got to give it up for this guy. He’s a legend in the sport, a GOAT.

“Praise God for allowing me to get this opportunity. Give it up for Roy Jones Jr., man.”

Furthermore, Pettis added on his future in boxing: “I’m going to take it one fight at a time, take it day by day. I’m 1-0 as a pro. So, I’m excited about what the future holds.

“I would love to do it again. Let’s go. It would be an honor, bro.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.