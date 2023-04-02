Bergen County Fight Night 3: Results from New Jersey

Abella Boxing Promotions rose to the occasion once again with a phenomenal fight show this past Saturday night, April 1 – Bergen County Fight Night 3 at The Terrace at Biagio in Paramus, New Jersey.

The event was completely sold out, as over 600 were in attendance.

“Shows like this are the backbone of the sport,” promoter Scott Abella said.

The fight card was aired on Bergen Audio Visual with Anthony Johnson from ABC 7 Sports and Eye Witness News on the broadcast as well as senior boxing columnist Rich Mancuso and pro-fighter John “Bodyshot” Leonardo (9-1-1, 4 KO), of Manalapan, New Jersey.

Additionally, Rebecca Ruber, host of the Inside the Ropes Podcast, provided commentary with post-fight interviews.

Provided below are the official results of Bergen County Fight Night 3 including updated records, judges and referee of each bout, a brief bout recap, and more.

Nicky Vitone (9-2-1, 7 KO) vs. Jordan Rosario (5-10-0, 1 KO) – 143 lbs – 6 rounds

JUDGES: Jacklyn Atkins, Anthony Lundy, Ronald McNair

REFEREE: Sparkle Lee

RESULTS: Rosario beat Vitone by TKO in the 6th Round

Image Credit: David Algranati – @thefightphotos

BOUT RECAP: The Rematch and main event of Vitone-Rosario lived up to the hype and anticipation. As Vitone seeked redemption, displaying the heart of a warrior, Rosario unleashed his force, and came out the better fighter. Rosario achieved two knockdowns on Vitone to cap off the first knockout win of his pro-career. Referee Sparkle Lee ended the bout in the sixth round at the 2:11 mark.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I’m just gonna dwell on it and continue to build and do better and better in each and every fight that I can,” said Rosario.

Image Credit: Ernesto Diaz

Jordan Rosario: Jersey City, New Jersey

Nicky Vitone: Pine Brook, New Jersey

Mike Lee (10-2-0, 7 KO) vs. Antonio Sanchez (7-17-3, 3 KO) – 147 lbs – 6 rounds

JUDGES: Steven Weisfeld, Jacklyn Atkins, Anthony Lundy

REFEREE: Sparkle Lee

RESULTS: Lee defeated Sanchez by unanimous decision – Judges scoring 58-56 and another at 59-55

Image Credit: David Algranati – @thefightphotos

BOUT RECAP: In a ferocious welterweight bout, Lee and Sanchez fought till the bitter end. Lee held control in the early stages with speed and agility, however; Sanchez powered through, making for a thrilling finish as both connected on several combinations, landing the other on the ropes. Lee was deemed the winner by unanimous decision with two judges scoring 58-56 and another at 59-55.

Image Credit: Ernesto Diaz

Mike Lee: Jersey City, New Jersey

Antonio Sanchez: Toa Alta, Puerto Rico

Raymond Cuadrado (6-0-0, 2 KO) vs. Usiel Hernandez (2-2-0) – 135 lbs – 6 rounds

JUDGES: Ronald McNair, Steven Weisfeld, Jacklyn Atkins

REFEREE: Ricardo Vera

RESULTS: Cuadrado beat Hernandez by TKO in 3rd Round

Image Credit: David Algranati – @thefightphotos

BOUT RECAP: “The Scientist,” Cuadrado, displayed dynamic versatility with an abundance of body shots to finish off Hernandez by TKO in the third round at the 2:55 mark (referee stoppage). While he picked up his second knockout victory in his pro-career to remain undefeated, Saturday also marked Cuadrado’s first bout of six-rounds. Cuadrado’s next bout is scheduled for May 20th in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Image Credit: Ernesto Diaz

Raymond Cuadrado: Ridgewood, Queens, New York

Usiel Hernandez: Acapulco, Mexico

Christian Otero (5-3-0, 2 KO) vs. Vinnie Denierio (3-8-0, 1 KO) – 135 lbs – 4 rounds

JUDGES: Anthony Lundy, Ronald McNair, Steven Weisfeld

REFEREE: Ricardo Vera

RESULTS: Otero defeated by Denierio by unanimous decision – Judges scored 40-36

Image Credit: David Algranati – @thefightphotos

BOUT RECAP: Christian Otero looked to weather the storm on Saturday, as he entered his bout against Vinnie Denierio on a three-fight losing streak. Otero imposed his will with a selective and decisive mindset, though Denierio surged back with lethal combinations. Throughout the bout, Denierio suffered a cut over his right eye. All three judges scored 40-36 in favor of Otero.

Image Credit: Ernesto Diaz

Christian Otero: Harlem, New York

Vinnie Denierio: Elmira, New York

Dane Guerrero (0-0-1) vs. Andre Hinmon (0-2-1) – 165 lbs – 4 rounds

JUDGES: Jacklyn Atkins, Anthony Lundy, Ronald McNair

REFEREE: Mary Glover

RESULTS: Split Decision Draw – 39-37 for each corner, 38-38

Image Credit: David Algranati – @thefightphotos

BOUT RECAP: Dane Guerrero and Andre Hinmon had themselves a monumental fight in Bergen County Fight Night 3. Hinmon began the bout on an aggressive note, throwing a superb amount of quick jabs while Guerrero kept his ease. As the third round ran its course, Guerrero, who was making his pro-debut, picked up on his opportunities and was able to grab momentum. Two judges marked the bout 39-37 for each corner, the third judge scored the fight: 38-38 resulting in a draw.

Image Credit: Ernesto Diaz

Dane Guerrero: Ridgefield Park, New Jersey

Andre Hinmon: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kevin Hernandez (1-0-1, 1 KO) vs. Elijah Muhammad Ogun (0-4-0) – 152 lbs – 4 rounds

JUDGES: Steven Weisfeld, Jacklyn Atkins, Anthony Lundy

REFEREE: Mary Glover

RESULTS: Hernandez beat Ogun by TKO after 1st Round

Image Credit: David Algranati – @thefightphotos

BOUT RECAP: In the first bout of the night, Kevin Hernandez, a student at Columbia University in New York City, raged with bolts of energy against Elijah Muhammad Ogun. Following the first round, referee Mary Glover ended the bout, due to a cut over Ogun’s right eye. This marked Hernandez’s first bout in nearly six years, to go along with his first pro-victory and knockout.

“This was supposed to be a retirement fight but you know boxing, it’s like a drug,” said Hernandez.