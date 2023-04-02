Delusional Anthony Joshua is no longer a top heavyweight fighter

Anthony Joshua produced the worst display of his career as the British heavyweight labored to victory over Jermaine Franklin.

Looking awful, poor, and reminiscent of a journeyman, even the addition of a Trainer of the Year coach couldn’t help AJ.

His performance against Franklin signified the end of a career that was ability washed by his team, and that saw him claim honors far beyond his means.

The promotional train that pushes Joshua into the spotlight can no longer deny the fact that he doesn’t have the capabilities to mix it with the best.

Oleksandr Usyk has already beaten him twice. Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury would knock him out without a doubt. Therefore, Joshua is no longer a top heavyweight and would have to fight outside those three to find a victory.

At the end of the day, he may as well retire, as he doesn’t need the money.

Anthony Joshua should retire

Oppomemt Franklin, losing for the second time in a row on UK soil, disagrees with that notion.

“I find that disrespectful. People haven’t really seen me. I find it disrespectful that people think that low of me.

“They think I’m not a great fighter. They think I’m not a good fighter. I find it disrespectful, but that is the kind of sport we’re in.

“We don’t get love like basketball, football, and all the other sports. Boxing is more either you’re on top or not.”

After his diabolical victory at the O2 Arena, Joshua stated a fight with Fury was his pot of gold. He neither deserves it nor would win that fight – and he knows it.

Therefore, the only conclusion is that Joshua wants the money – even though he doesn’t need it.

“I’m going to keep pushing and plugging away,” a delusional Josuha said at the post-fight press conference.

“Maybe I could have let my hands go more [against Franklin]. Maybe this, maybe that.

“That’s all the past now. All we can look forward to is what will happen in the future.

“It’s just good to be back and getting the ball rolling. We’re climbing. We’re climbing the ladder once again.”

Joshua is mediocre at best

The only ladder Joshua is climbing is the one to mediocrity. His boxing skills leave much to be desired and have always been a bone of contention for World Boxing News.

At no time has Anthony Joshua lived up to his hype. Even when defeating Wladimir Klitschko in his ‘lift off’ moment, AJ was almost knocked out in the sixth round.

He wasn’t impressive then, and he still isn’t impressive now.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.