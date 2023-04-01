Deontay Wilder offered mega-money world heavyweight title shot

Former five-year reigning WBC champion Deontay Wilder is contemplating a massive offer to once again fight for the world heavyweight title in Saudi Arabia.

That’s according to Tyson Fury’s father, John Fury.

The ex-boxer turned pundit made the astonishing claim after Tyson’s clash with Oleksandr Usyk fell apart over the moving of goalposts by his son.

Usyk eventually pulled out of the discussions, which John says is due to a massive offer from the Middle East.

Deontay Wilder heavyweight title shot

“It has been bizarre. But I had a sneaky feeling this was going to happen because of the Saudi situation,” Fury said, according to Metro.

“They [The Saudi investors] are good friends with Usyk. I believe they have signed up with Deontay Wilder.”

Fury’s prediction is made all the more confusing after Tyson moved an undisputed battle with Usyk from Saudi Arabia to the UK.

It’s since been reported that Usyk’s fee dropped from $60 million to $20 million simply due to the venue switch.

Usyk wouldn’t have been happy with that outcome. Fury adding to that by changing the terms, was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

The WBA has since ordered Usyk to defend his belts against mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois. John believes the fight is not sure to happen as Dubois may be willing to take money to allow the Wilder mega-bout.

“I know Daniel Dubois is the number one contender. But I won’t be surprised if there is a bit of step-aside money coming his and Frank Warren’s way,” stated Fury.

Usyk vs Wilder

Usyk vs Wilder is probably the most significant heavyweight encounter outside the undisputed realm. Two fighters similar in weight with contrasting skills are certainly the most intriguing.

Despite his son missing out on being involved in the first four-belt top division Pay Per View in a quarter of a century, Fury is philosophical about the outcome.

“Tyson didn’t need a long camp because he has never stopped training. He was raring to go,” added John.

“I think they thought Tyson wasn’t ready to fight him or didn’t want to fight him. But they couldn’t be further from the mark.

“They had a deal. They reneged on it. It is that simple. I can see why now because they’ve had a better offer from the Saudis.

“All will be revealed at a later date. You will find I’m not far wrong. He’ll [Usyk] be making a hell of a lot of money.

“The bottom line for me is Usyk never wanted to fight Tyson. He had a better offer from Deontay Wilder and his team with the Saudis over there.

“That is what has gone on here,” he concluded.

