“Rosemont Rumble” set for April 8 in Illinois

Chicago’s biggest and longest running boxing promotion, Hitz Boxing will present a huge night of boxing on Saturday, April 8th at The Donald E Stephens Center (5555 N River Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018) in Rosemont, Illinois.

Some of Chicago’s brightest fighters will be featured on the 11 bout card.

In a featured bout, Juan Carlos Guerra (3-0, 2 KOs) of Chicago fights Jorge Perez (4-0) in a battle of undefeated Chicago based super lightweights. The bout is scheduled for four-rounds.

“This is a throwback fight between Guerra and Perez. These are two fighters who are willing to risk their undefeated records in a cross-town rivalry bout. I commend them for taking the fight. These are the types of fights that generate a lot of interest in the boxing community and this should be a barnburner when they collide on April 8th,” said promoter Bobby Hitz.

In a six-round super middleweight bout, Thomas Hughes (11-2, 5 KOs) of Chicago will take on veteran Derrick Findley (35-28-1, 25 KOs) of Merrillville, Indiana.

Hughes has won two straight bouts and will look to add a quality name in Findley to his resume.

Findley is an 18 year-pro and has fought many of the biggest names in the sport. His ledger includes victories of Richard Pierson (4-0) Andrzej Fonfara (10-1), Michael Walker (19-2), David Thomas (10-1-2), Ronald Hearns (26-3), Lamar Russ (14-1), former world title challenger Antuon Echols, , Daniel Heinze (6-0), Donovan George (25-6-2)

Also in a six-round battle, undefeated heavyweight Deontae Pettigrew will take on former United States Olympian Devin Vargas.

Pettigrew (8-0, 6 KOs) of Chicago has a win over Dajuan Calloway (2-0) and is coming off a unanimous decision over tough 91-fight veteran Terrell Jamal Woods on October 15th in Rosemont, Illinois.

Vargas of Toledo, Ohio is 22-8 with nine knockouts. The 2004 Olympian won his first 17 fights, and has victories over Ed Perry (6-1-1), David Saulsberry (5-1), Boris Shisporenak (6-0), Niall Kennedy (13-0-1) and Victor Bisbal (23-4). Vargas has fought former world heavyweight champions Charles Martin and Andy Ruiz Jr. plus former world title challengers Kevin Johnson and Dominic Breazeale.

Sensation heavyweight Michael Olas (12-0, 11 KOs) of Chicago via Poland fights Antonio Brown (8-2, 8 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona in a battle of big hitting heavyweights scheduled for six-rounds.

In an eight-round middleweight bout, Olivia Curry (6-1, 2 KOs) of Chicago fights Olivia Gerula (19-19-3, 3 KOs) of Winnipeg, Canada.

In four-round bouts:

Ron Jalomo (1-0, 1 KO) of Chicago battles Antoine Ellison (6-29-4, 3 KOs) of Milwaukee in a super lightweight contest.

Brandi Robinson (1-0, 1 KO) of Chicago battles Tonia Craves (2-8-2, 1 KO) of Miami in a bantamweight tussle.

Francisco Rodriguez (1-0, 1 KO) of Tampa, Florida fights Kasey Keenan (0-1) of Kalamazoo, Michigan in a super lightweight bout.

Also scheduled to appear are super middleweight William Langston (8-3, 5 KOs) of Kenosha, Wisconsin; lightweight Joshuah Hernandez (10-4, 8 KOs) of Chicago; Illinois State Super Middleweight champion, James Quiter (6-1-1, 6 KOs) of Oak Park, Illinois and featherweight Lucas Moldenhauer of Chicago.

