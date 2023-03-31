Matchroom adds three British signings ahead of DAZN launch on Sky

Matchroom Boxing has further strengthened its growing stable with three new signings: Sheffield’s undefeated IBF Flyweight World Champion Sunny Edwards, Chorley’s Super-Lightweight World Title challenger Jack Catterall and Watford Super-Flyweight prospect Shannon Ryan.

Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs) is determined to unify the Flyweight division before moving on to achieve his goal of becoming a multi-weight World Champion, and the gifted 27-year-old now finds himself in the perfect place for a unification clash with Mexico’s big punching WBC 112lbs ruler Julio Cesar Martinez – a former opponent of his brother Charlie.

Catterall (26-1, 13 KOs) is determined to make up for lost time and challenge for gold at 140lbs once again following his hugely controversial loss to former undisputed Super-Lightweight World Champion Josh Taylor back in February 2022. ‘El Gato’ is itching to get back in the ring to work his way towards World Titles in the competitive 140lbs division.

Ryan (4-0) is managed by two-time unified Heavyweight World Champion Anthony’s Joshua’s 258, and the former O2 employee has made a perfect start to life in the paid ranks since making her professional debut at Wembley Arena last March, winning all four of her contests in impressive fashion as she looks to become the latest face of women’s boxing.

“I’m excited for the next phase of my career,” said Catterall. “Teaming up with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and DAZN is a massive step in the right direction for me. There are going to be some huge nights in the future and I’m excited to get the ball rolling and to be involved in some career-defining fights over the next couple of years. I have been working tremendously hard in the gym and I will be ready for any opportunity that presents itself. I’m grateful to be in this position and I’m looking forward to kicking off a successful relationship with Matchroom and DAZN.”

“I’m very excited to start this next chapter of my career under the Matchroom Boxing promotional banner,” said Ryan. “I look forward to being able to showcase my skills on the big stage and to millions of people around the world on DAZN. Being in those big fights and collecting those World Titles is why I am in this sport and with the backing of my team, 258 Management, O2 and Matchroom Boxing I’m confident that I can fulfil my potential.”

Hearn said: “Jack Catterall is another signing that we are massively excited about, and he should arguably be the reigning undisputed Super-Lightweight World Champion following his brilliant performance against Josh Taylor in February 2022. Jack is itching to get back into the ring following a layoff that was out of his control and there are some big fights to make for him in the competitive 140lbs division.

“Women’s boxing is truly thriving at the moment with some monster fights on the horizon including our historic Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron homecoming event in Dublin on May 20, and another fighter that has a bright future to look forward to is Watford Super-Flyweight talent Shannon Ryan. We have the best roster of female talent in world boxing and Shannon is now in the perfect place to develop and grow into the latest star.”