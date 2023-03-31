Kevin Montano features on ShoBox prelims April 7

Sampson Boxing and Paco Presents Boxing are bringing televised boxing back to Northern California, as ShoBox: The Next Generation will be broadcast live for the first time at Cache Creek Casino Resort in Brooks, California, on Friday, April 7, with only a few tickets left, so buy your tickets now!

Though most at home will be watching the televised portion of the card broadcast globally by Showtime, for fans in Northern California a solid undercard has been established, with hot ticket seller and marquee attraction, Kevin Montano (4-0, 2 KOs), of Sacramento, Ca, by way of Concord, Ca, will face undefeated Gerald Evans (3-0) of Covington, Ga, in a scheduled four round bout.

“I don’t want to spoil anything for the fans, because that’d be a spoiler, but you will see a much-improved fighter,” said Kevin Montano, who has nearly 80,000 followers on his Instagram alone. “I am ready to show off my amateur pedigree while combining it with the style that fans know and love from me. You won’t want to miss this fight! It is going to be all-action.”

For those unaware, Montano is a recent graduate from Sacramento State University with a bachelor’s in Kinesiology in 2020.

The three-fight undercard which will not be shown on television will also feature the very popular, Manuel “Tino” Avila (24-2-1, 8 KOs), of Fairfield, California, taking on former sparring partner Alberto Torres (11-5-3, 4 KOs) in an exciting eight-round match-up that might just steal the show.

Stockton, California’s very own Sachery Sam will make his long-awaited professional debut on this card in a four-round featherweight bout taking on Anel Duno (1-4, 1 KO) of Aurora, Co, in a four-round fight.

Promoter Paco Damian, who has gone from one of the biggest promoters in Northern California to a global force in boxing, had the following to say about this event.

“Sampson and I are thrilled to be able to put on such a great fight card at a beautiful venue like Cache Creek Casino Resort,” said Damian. “This is a team effort, and Cache Creek has always gone above and beyond by providing top-notch service. So, now I am thrilled to be able to bring televised championship boxing to the casino, and this is one of the best fight cards of the year!”

Tickets, priced from $49 to $125.

On fight night, the first bell will sound at 6 PM PST.