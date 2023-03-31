Anthony Joshua foe compared to Andy Ruiz Jr. is ‘ripped to shreds’

Anthony Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn has admitted his surprise at how the two-time heavyweight champion’s next test turned up for fight week.

Hearn expressed worry as American Jermaine Franklin appeared at a photo shoot to promote the event ‘ripped to shreds.’

Previously, Franklin had been compared to Andy Ruiz Jr., the man who wiped out AJ in New York. But also the foe who turned up for the rematch massively overweight.

Discussing Franklin’s shape, Hearn said: “We’ve just done the promo shoots downstairs, and Jermaine Franklin has a six-pack.

“I don’t know where it has come from. He’s lost 24 pounds. He fought Dillian Whyte and had a nice little belly like most of us. All of a sudden, he’s ripped to shreds.

“He’s talking the right language. He’s telling the guys down there that he’s going to knock ‘AJ’ the f*** out.”

Anthony Joshua challenge

On what kind of challenge Franklin brings to Joshua, the Matchroom boss added: “I think you’re going to see a great fight on Saturday. It is a dangerous fight.

“There’s a huge amount of pressure on Anthony Joshua on Saturday night. He’s got to stick one of this geezer early and hurt him.

“This is a real fight. It will be very difficult if ‘AJ’ lets him get confident in this fight.”

Franklin is no stranger to digs about his weight throughout his career. He has been vocal about needing a long camp to be his best.

For Joshua, he left no stone unturned as he obliterated those links to the Ruiz similarities.

“We’re two different fighters. Me and Andy are two different fighters. We don’t have the same style,” stated Franklin.

“Andy probably provides a little more pressure than I do. He fights a little more in spurts. I try to use my jab more, to work inside and out.”

Jermaine Franklin – the underdog

Franklin concluded on his underdog status in the DAZN HD 1 clash: “I’ve always been overlooked.

“Personally, in my opinion, I’ve just got to go out there and show him that I’m not what they think I am.

“They call me a tune-up. They say I’m going to get knocked out in four or five rounds. So I’m just coming here to kick a** and show the world this isn’t it.”

Joshua has to win and win well. Otherwise, those doubts stemming from the Ruiz knockout in 2019 will remain. Franklin may be at long odds to record an upset, but he only has to wobble the Briton to enhance the question marks over Joshua’s future at the top.

