3 Thrilling Games That Boxing Fans Will Love

When it comes to pastimes that are going to get you excited, it is safe to say that sports definitely fall into this category. The competitiveness and level of skill would be enough to impress anyone across the world of professional sports. Perhaps there is no sport that is more thrilling than boxing. The high stakes and intensity of two fighters in the ring is just something that you can’t find in many other places. This often leaves boxing fans looking for other places to entertain themselves while they wait for fight night.

Luckily enough, there are plenty of very thrilling games that can be widely appealing to boxing fans. Some of the following games are going to be able to replicate the excitement of boxing, while others will be just as thrilling in other ways. If you want to try out a game that will thrill you as a boxing fan, then check out the following.

UFC 4

It has been a long time since there has been a great boxing game for fans to enjoy. However, that doesn’t mean that combat sports gaming is something they can’t find. EA has made some fantastic games in the ‘UFC’ franchise. The MMA game is one that boxing fans can definitely appreciate, thanks to its smooth gameplay and great graphics. As well as this, boxing fans can even use the game to access some of their favorite boxing stars, such as Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. The game is fast-paced and thrilling, so it makes sense why so many boxing fans enjoy it.

Slot Machines

When boxing fights can end at any minute, it means you are watching every second of the action. Due to this, you might find a lot of thrill in the likes of slot machines. There are not many games that are quite as fast paced and exciting and thanks to sites such as spincasino.ca, you can enjoy this from the comfort of your own home. Spincasino has loads of slot games for you to choose from, some of which are even part of the new type of progressive slot machines – meaning you have the chance to win huge sums of money! All it takes is one spin for an exciting round of slots to begin. You cannot take your eyes off the machine as the symbols spin around. So in a way, it can definitely resemble boxing. You don’t even have to go to the trouble of visiting a casino to play. This could be a great way to prepare for fight night on a Saturday afternoon.

Battlefield

Immersive video games are definitely going to be the ones that attract boxing fans. So one genre you are going to want to check out is going to be first-person shooters. One of the leading franchises within this theme is Battlefield. This franchise has been around since 2002 and is one of the leading titles published by EA Games. It is a fast-paced first-person shooter that features online multiplayer options, where you can team up with friends, or even make new friends by teaming up with strangers, to take down enemies in player-versus-player combat. It is first-person shooters like these that have become a popular category in professional esports arenas, and with the competitive nature, it is easy to see why boxing fans love these types of games.